Armuchee High senior Skyler Thurston signed a baseball scholarship last Friday with Berry College.
Thurston said of the signing: "It's one of those things you dream about and always wonder what it would take when you are growing up playing baseball. My freshman year we had a coach that asked if anyone wanted to try to learn how to pitch submarine style, and I said why not. I wanted to try it, and from that point on I just kept working at it. That led me to Berry prospect camps and talking to (Berry) coach (David) Beasley. He told me he wanted to offer me a spot."
"I know I still had to put in work and get better, but I focused on that goal and reached it. Going from catching to pitching is a challenge. I've got to mentally prepare for the stress of relieving and try to have a positive effect on the team as a whole. It's about staying composed so that's what I will try to do."
"I'm excited for the challenge at Berry and ready to get started there, but I want to finish my high school baseball strong this year at Armuchee. We want to do some special things with this team."
Also attending the signing ceremony last Friday and pictured along with Thurston (seated, center) were (seated, from left) mother Cricket Thurston, father Kindel Thurston, (standing, from left) Armuchee High principal Joseph Pethel, Armuchee High head baseball coach Michael Dougherty and Armuchee High athletic director Shane Arp.