It’s going to be a little different for local fans this week as they head to fill up stadiums on a Thursday night instead of the usual Friday night, but the intensity and importance of each matchup will not change as Week 7 contains some important region contests.
Due to the threat of inclement weather on Friday as a result of Hurricane Ian, the schedule was bumped up a day for the area teams (and almost every team in the state), but even with the shortened week to get ready for opponents, each team will go into Thursday night’s games looking for big wins as it is never too early to start looking at playoff races.
Darlington and Coosa will square off in a showdown of Floyd foes at Chris Hunter Stadium while Armuchee is also at back at home to host Chattooga. It will be homecoming night for both Darlington and Armuchee.
Rome and Model are each on the road for region tests, and Unity Christian is also away from home as the Lions look to remain unbeaten.
Here is a look at all the matchups with some info to get you ready for what to expect:
Coosa (3-2, 1-0) at Darlington (5-0, 1-0)Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Darlington won 33-7 at Dade County; Coosa won 33-17 at home vs. Armuchee
Series history: Darlington leads 17-5
Last meeting: Darlington won 49-0 at home on Aug. 30, 2019
Darlington key players: Jack Good (QB/LB, Sr.), Joel Lowenberg (LB/RB, Soph.), Talan Shirey (WR/DB, Jr.)
Coosa key players: Josh Dixon (QB/LB, Sr.), Harrison East (RB/LB, Soph.), Braiden Parris (RB/DB, Sr.)
Outlook: Darlington and Coosa are both coming off victories to open region play and each have played some really good football of late. The Tigers are unbeaten and showing why many believe they are not just a contender for a region title but to make a deep run in the postseason while the Eagles have showed much improvement following a tough 2021 season and are a dark horse for a playoff spot. But when it comes to this matchup, Darlington should have an advantage at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, and that will make it a tough night for the visiting Eagles. The Tigers have shown the ability to run the ball and control the trenches while also displaying a very capable passing game with quarterback Jack Good at the helm in recent weeks. Expect a big homecoming win for Darlington and a tough night across town for the Eagles.
Prediction: Darlington wins 38-16
Chattooga (1-4, 0-1) at Armuchee (2-3, 0-1)Time: 7 p.m.
Last week: Armuchee lost 33-17 at Coosa; Chattooga lost 21-7 at home vs. Pepperell
Series history: Chattooga leads 15-7
Last meeting: Chattooga won 28-0 at Armuchee on Oct. 25, 2019
Armuchee key players: Ryland Steen (LB/RB, Jr.), Grayson Perry (K, Jr.), Chandler Desanto (QB/DB/P, Sr.)
Chattooga key players: Zaden Perry (RB/DL, Sr.), Zayden Cook (LB/RB, Soph.), Dan Meyer (WR/DB, Soph.)
Outlook: Armuchee has struggled in the last few weeks after a promising start to the schedule with injuries and bad breaks piling up. While they lost by 16 last week at Coosa, Armuchee was in the game in the second half before the Eagles put it away with a couple turnovers forced and a long touchdown drive. Chattooga comes into this matchup in a tough spot as well after struggling mightily over the first half of the season. They were competitive for about three quarters in their region opener last week against Pepperell. So what this matchup on Thursday consists of is two teams desperate for a victory to maintain any hope of contending for a playoff spot. This one will be a hard-fought defensive battle, but expect the home team to make a few plays down the stretch to steal one on homecoming night.
Prediction: Armuchee wins 20-18
Model (3-2, 1-0) at Rockmart (2-2, 0-0)Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Model won 44-0 at home vs. Murray County; Rockmart was idle
Series history: Rockmart leads 27-8-1
Last meeting: Rockmart won 27-0 at home on Nov. 8, 2019
Model key players: Daniel Jolly (WR/DL, Sr.), Joey Samples (LB/FB/H, Sr.), Brant Pace (LB/TE, Sr.)
Rockmart key players: JD Davis (QB/DB, Jr.), Jojo Haynes (RB/DB, Sr.), Cam Ferguson (RB/DB, Sr.)
Outlook: The Devils got off to a big start in 7-AA play last week with a dominant homecoming win over Murray County, but they will step up a few notches in competition this week as they visit mostly everyone’s favorites to claim the region title. Rockmart has a tremendous amount of team speed and playmaking ability on both sides of the ball and have shown even while playing a tough non-region schedule that they are well worth the high expectations placed on them. Model must make this game a dogfight and try to win it with physicality and toughness. Not many people expected the Devils to win at Trion a few weeks ago so could this be another chance at a big road upset? It will be a little more competitive than most think, but in the end, the Jackets have a few too many weapons.
Prediction: Rockmart wins 26-14
Rome (4-1, 1-0) at Woodstock (0-5, 0-1)Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Rome won 42-19 at home vs. Allatoona; Woodstock was idle
Series history: First meeting
Rome key players: Reece Fountain (QB, Jr.), DK Daniel (WR/DB, Jr.), Stephiylan Green (DL, Sr.)
Woodstock key players: Drew Burmeister (LB/TE, Soph.), Carson Gray (LB/RB, Soph.), Isaiah Payton (RB/DB, Soph.)
Outlook: The Wolves used their passing game to rack up an explosive victory last Friday against Allatoona as quarterback Reece Fountain went for 300-plus yards and five touchdowns through the air. The Rome defense did what has become routine for that unit as well, making life tough on their opponents’ quarterback and running back with several tackles-for-loss and multiple forced turnovers. Woodstock has had little success not just this season but over the last two seasons as it carries a long losing streak into Thursday’s 6-AAAAAA contest. That losing streak will continue as Rome is simply bigger, better and deeper in every phase in this matchup.
Prediction: Rome wins 43-10
Unity Christian (5-0) at Holy Ground Baptist (2-3)Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Unity Christian won 56-6 at home vs. Dominion Christian; Holy Ground Baptist lost 76-72 at Praise Academy
Series history: Unity Christian leads 3-2
Last meeting: Unity Christian won 78-32 at home on Oct. 22, 2021
Unity Christian key players: Cooper Giddens (WR/DB, Jr.), Ben Rooke (OL/DL, Jr.), Evan Whiteside (QB/LB, Soph.)
Outlook: The Lions are like a runaway freight train right now as no opponent has come close to stopping them since a four-quarter battle in their opener in August. Since then, the Unity Christian offense has put up unbelievable numbers with 50-plus points in each game so far. That trend will continue this week as they face a Holy Ground Baptist defense that allowed 76 to Praise Academy last Friday...the same Praise Academy team that Unity Christian defeated 50-18 a couple weeks ago. Lions continue to roar and bump its record to 6-0.
Prediction: Unity Christian wins 68-18