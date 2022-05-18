Three members of the Berry Men's Soccer team have been invited to compete with a USA delegation as a part of the USA D-3 Soccer teams.
Henry Asbill, Michael Carboni, and Tracy Moon have been selected and accepted an invitation to join the team and have traveled to Brazil from May 16 to May 25.
Ron Smith of USA Sports Tours & Events announced the tour schedule, teams, and coaches for the upcoming USA D-3 Soccer Teams – Brazil Tour 2022.
The USA D-3 Soccer Teams have invited NCAA Division III men's players from across the country. This team is comprised of players recognized as All Americans, All-Region, and All-Conference. The 15 men's players hail from 8 different schools and 9 different home states & 3 countries. This team truly comes from almost every part of the USA.
The USA D-3 Soccer tour will run from May 16 through May 25. The squads will begin with an orientation in Orlando, Florida on May 16th before the team flies to Sao Paulo, Brazil that evening. The teams will play on May 17th in the City of Jundiai before playing their first match and on May 18th in another city in the state of Sao Paulo. The team will then travel to Rio de Janeiro on Thursday, May 19th. The team will play their 3rd & 4th matches on either Friday Saturday or Sunday, May 20, 21, or 22 versus teams from Rio de Janeiro. The USA D-3 Soccer team will be competing against top U-22 club teams from the States of Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.
While in Brazil the teams will experience educational, cultural, and social aspects of Brazilian life through city, school, and sports club visits. While in Rio the team will be staying on the famous Copacabana Beach and touring the Christ the Redeemer Statue and Sugar Loaf Mountain, two of the most recognizable landmarks in the world.