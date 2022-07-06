Women's Golf|Berry Three Vikings named WGCA All-American Scholars From Berry Athletics Jul 6, 2022 49 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Three Berry women's golfers earned 2021-22 Women's Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholar Team recognition as announced by the WGCA Tuesday afternoon.Sarah Beth Scarborough, Chloe Wegienka, and Anna DeMersseman each recorded a cumulative 3.50 or better GPA to earn the recognition."It's always nice to be recognized for hard work, and we're very proud of the hard work that Sarah Beth, Chloe, and Anna put in in the classroom," said Berry head coach Brian Farrer.In total, 1,485 women's collegiate golfers across all divisions earned the recognition. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now 'Stranger Things': Rome, Marietta businesses the set for Season 4 finale Update: Victim's son arrested on six counts as Rome police continue search for 20-year-old suspect in North Rome shooting death 2 juveniles charged with breaking into cars along Burnett Ferry Road, Ridgeview Drive and Stonebridge neighborhood Rome and Cave Spring celebrate Fourth of July with fireworks, parade, food, live music Police continue to search for man accused of shooting death, victim's son arrested in South Rome gunfight Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Elecciones y demandas podrían determinar cómo DeSantis 'trabajará para ampliar la protección provida' 56 min ago Arrestan a hombre en Broward por presuntos delitos sexuales y agredir a policías 56 min ago Cape Cod family films shark eating seal in waters off Nauset beach: Video 52 min ago Gunshots at Philly July 4th celebration may have come from outside event site; police still searching for shooters 55 min ago Una derrota le rompió el corazón, pero el Heartbreaker aprendió del dolor y ahora va por todo en 126 libras 59 min ago Kansas City tournament set for Wichita State basketball non-conference schedule 1 hr ago Nickerson basketball star Ava Jones, family injured as pedestrians in Louisville crash 1 hr ago Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey warns of ‘deceptive,’ ‘coercive’ crisis pregnancy centers with Roe v. Wade overturned 59 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now 'Stranger Things': Rome, Marietta businesses the set for Season 4 finale Update: Victim's son arrested on six counts as Rome police continue search for 20-year-old suspect in North Rome shooting death 2 juveniles charged with breaking into cars along Burnett Ferry Road, Ridgeview Drive and Stonebridge neighborhood Rome and Cave Spring celebrate Fourth of July with fireworks, parade, food, live music Police continue to search for man accused of shooting death, victim's son arrested in South Rome gunfight Latest Region Stories Elecciones y demandas podrían determinar cómo DeSantis 'trabajará para ampliar la protección provida' 56 min ago Arrestan a hombre en Broward por presuntos delitos sexuales y agredir a policías 56 min ago Cape Cod family films shark eating seal in waters off Nauset beach: Video 52 min ago Gunshots at Philly July 4th celebration may have come from outside event site; police still searching for shooters 55 min ago Una derrota le rompió el corazón, pero el Heartbreaker aprendió del dolor y ahora va por todo en 126 libras 59 min ago Kansas City tournament set for Wichita State basketball non-conference schedule 1 hr ago Nickerson basketball star Ava Jones, family injured as pedestrians in Louisville crash 1 hr ago Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey warns of ‘deceptive,’ ‘coercive’ crisis pregnancy centers with Roe v. Wade overturned 59 min ago