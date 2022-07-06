Berry Vikings

Three Berry women's golfers earned 2021-22 Women's Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholar Team recognition as announced by the WGCA Tuesday afternoon.

Sarah Beth Scarborough, Chloe Wegienka, and Anna DeMersseman each recorded a cumulative 3.50 or better GPA to earn the recognition.

"It's always nice to be recognized for hard work, and we're very proud of the hard work that Sarah Beth, Chloe, and Anna put in in the classroom," said Berry head coach Brian Farrer.

In total, 1,485 women's collegiate golfers across all divisions earned the recognition.

