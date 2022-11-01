It was a banner week for Berry sports across the board, and that was nowhere more clear than when the Southern Athletics Association announced its weekly award winners on Monday.
Berry had athletes claim honors in three different sports due to their recent efforts. Here is the info on all three:
Hembree earns SAA offensive nod
Off the strength of a career passing day, Berry's Blake Hembree has been named Southern Athletic Association Offensive Football Player of the Week.
The award was announced by the league office Monday afternoon.
Hembree, a junior from Villa Rica, Ga., threw for 248 yards and four touchdowns in Berry's 56-0 win over Millsaps Saturday. Hembree was 22-of-30 passing, tacking on two carries for 41 yards in the win.
Four different receivers caught touchdown passes in the victory, with Hembree not stepping foot on the field in the fourth quarter thanks to Berry's large lead.
For the season, Hembree is 55-of-101 for 668 yards and eight touchdowns.
The Vikings will be back in action this Saturday at Sewanee. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.
Innis claims weekly volleyball honor
After a solid weekend against regionally and nationally ranked opposition, Berry's Jazzy Innis has been named Southern Athletic Association Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week.
The award was announced by the league office Monday afternoon.
A junior from Johns Creek, Ga., Innis earned the weekly award for the first time in her career. The outside hitter posted a pair of double-doubles in three matches over the weekend with 33 total kills and 44 total blocks.
After a 14-dig performance in a sweep of Randolph-Macon Friday, Innis had 14 kills and 13 digs in a 3-2 win over Washington & Lee. Then against Emory, Innis cleared the 200-kills mark for the season with 12 kills and added 17 digs.
She currently has 210 kills and 220 digs for the season while sitting at 247.5 points for the year.
Innis and the Vikings will be back in action this weekend as they host the Southern Athletic Association Championship. Berry's first match takes place at 5 p.m. Friday against No. 8-seeded Rhodes.
Valdez takes Swimmer of the Week award
After a solid weekend at the Sewanee Invitational, Berry's Ross Valdez has been named Southern Athletic Association Men's Swimmer of the Week.
The award was announced by the league office Monday afternoon.
Valdez was a winner in the 1650-Yard Freestyle in a time of 16:35.55, currently the eighth-fastest time in D-III this season. He was the fastest D-III swimmer at the meet in the 200-Yard Butterfly with a time of 2:01.46.
In the 500-Yard Freestyle, Valdez had a third-place finish with a time of 4:52.41. He also swam a 55.69 in the 100-Yard Butterfly, and helped the Vikings to a second place finish in the 200-Yard Freestyle Relay, posting a split of 22.82.
The Vikings will be back in action this weekend at Centre.