It was a long, competitive day of volleyball for several teams at the Area 6-A/AA Public Tournament Saturday at Armuchee High, but the reward was worth it for three local squads who each earned state tournament berths thanks to their performances.
Armuchee, Model and Pepperell were among the four teams left standing on Saturday afternoon as they clinched a spot in the Class A/AA Public State Tournament with their finishes.
The Lady Indians (31-5) fell short of their goal of earning their first-ever area championship in program history, but they were able to finish as runner-up, which gives them the No. 2 seed from the area going into the state tournament and a first-round matchup on their home court.
Armuchee started the day on Saturday with a pair of victories as they defeated Pepperell in two sets, 25-15, 25-21 to advance to the semifinals where they defeated Bremen in two sets, 25-23, 26-24.
They advanced to the finals where they once again squared off with the Lady Devils, but this time it was Bremen who got the upper hand as they rallied to claim the area title by winning two matches. After winning the first set in the finals 25-23, Armuchee saw the Lady Devils rally to claim the match by winning the second set 25-20 and the third set 15-8. Since it was Armuchee’s first loss of the tournament, the two teams squared off again for the first-place trophy, and it was once again Bremen earning the win by taking the first set 27-25 and the second set 25-16.
“We told the girls before the finals that they deserved it…they just had to go out and take it,” said Armuchee head coach Clint Decker. “We felt like the energy was good in the first set and then starting the second set. But Bremen fought back because that is the kind of team they are, and I think you could see the wheels starting to kind of fall off for us. We had some serve errors and some mistakes defensively and passing, and we weren’t able to put (Bremen) away. When you give a team like Bremen a chance like that, they are going to make you pay. It’s hard to beat a good team like that three times.
“I feel bad for the girls, especially seniors, because they wanted that area title so bad especially after we came up short last year in the area tournament. We had a shot to win it, but it just didn’t go our way today. But I told the girls afterwards, everything is still in front of them. They still have a chance to do something special in the state tournament. That’s what we’re focused on now.”
Armuchee will host Banks County on Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the first round of the Class A/AA Public State Tournament.
The Model Lady Devils (25-18) started the day with a loss on Saturday, falling to Bremen in two sets (25-6, 25-15) but bounced back in an elimination match vs. Haralson County as they defeated them in two sets, 25-18, 25-15, to clinch their State berth.
Model followed that up with a hard-fought victory over Pepperell in three sets (22-25, 25-10, 15-13) to remain alive in the bracket before falling to Bremen once again in two sets (25-9, 25-20) to give them the No. 3 seed from the area.
“We were a little flat to start today vs. Bremen…I’m not sure what it was, we just were flat and didn’t play very well, but we came out against Haralson County wide open and ready,” said Model head coach Kendall Roberts. “They responded well and woke up to get that win to put us in the state tournament. Then against Pepperell, we each won a set and then pretty much went point for point in the third set, but the girls made some big plays in the end to win that match.
“We were timid again when we played Bremen, but after the first set, the girls really laid it all out in the second set. I told them they had nothing to lose, and they played like it. We had a few errors that cost us the match, but I am really proud of them for what they did today. Our goal was to be in that top four, and we did it. We’ve got a young team but still a lot of talent. We’re not done yet. A lot can happen in the state tournament once you get there. We’re going to get ready to play and go in looking to win.”
Model will visit Lake Oconee Academy on Wednesday in the first round with a time to be announced.
Pepperell (13-27) bounced back from the loss to Armuchee to open the action on Saturday by defeating Coosa in two sets, 25-14, 25-22, to clinch their state tournament berth as they punctuated a huge turnaround from last season, in which they only won one match. The Lady Dragons then fell to Model in a hard-fought, three-set match to give them the No. 4 seed for State.
Pepperell first-year head coach Morgan Pullum said advancing to the state tournament is a big goal achieved and another step in building the program back up to having consistent success like it has in previous years.
“We came into this season looking to improve on last year and trying to get the girls to realize just how tough they are,” said Pullum. “We knew they could do it as coaches…we wanted them to show it for themselves and show who they really were as a volleyball team. They definitely showed it today. I’m very proud of them. We wanted to get back to earning state tournament trips like Pepperell used to, and we’re excited for it. I think going in as underdogs gives the girls a bit of an edge. They fight every day for it so that’s the confidence we are going to take into that match.”
The Lady Dragons will travel to Union County for the first round of the Class A/AA Public State Tournament to face off with the Area 8 champion Lady Panthers at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Contributing to the team’s success on Saturday for Pepperell was Montana Bowers with 31 digs and three assists, Allie Adams with 37 assists, 21 digs and five aces, Rhikkie Sapp with 20 kills and four blocks, Gabi Smith with 26 digs, nine kills and five aces, Ella Rhodes with nine kills, eight digs and two blocks, Tiyah Ragland with three kills and six digs, Katie Hennon with seven kills, three digs and one block, Whitley Mathis with 11 dig and Emma Kate Owen with 26 digs and two aces.
Bremen, who claimed their second straight area crown on Saturday, will host Oglethorpe County in the first round.