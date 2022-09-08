It will be another busy Friday night locally as three teams welcome non-region opponents with region play in the not-too-distant future.
Rome hosts Pebblebrook at Barron Stadium as the Wolves look for a bounceback performance while Pepperell is at home to take on Woodland and Armuchee is set to tangle with Union County following off weeks for the Dragons and Indians.
Elsewhere in Floyd County, the lights at several local stadiums will get the night off as Darlington, Model, Coosa and Unity Christian each have an idle week in the schedule.
Here's a preview of the three games on tap Friday night and what to look for in each matchup:
Pebblebrook (2-1) at Rome (2-1)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Rome lost 23-6 at Carrollton; Pebblebrook won 42-28 at Hapeville Charter
Series history: Rome leads 2-1
Last meeting: Rome won 38-10 at home Nov. 16, 2007
Rome key players: Martavious Collins (TE, Jr.), Tyson Brown (DL, Sr.), Alto Moore (LB, Jr.)
Pebblebrook key players: CJ Adams (WR/DB, Sr.), Tyler Scott (DB, Sr.), Jyrion Gillis (Ath./LB, Fr.)
Outlook: The Wolves are coming off a tough loss against a talented Carrollton team last Friday as they final score wasn't indicative of how competitive the game actually was. But it's time for Rome to regroup and focus on the task ahead of them because Pebblebrook isn't too shabby an opponent either. Another tough non-region test awaits head coach John Reid and his team, but the Wolves should be ready and motivated to get back in the win column. Pebblebrook has shown that its offense can put up points early in 2022, but its defense will also give up its share to opponents. The Rome offense should bounce back in front of the home fans at Barron Stadium, and the same stingy Wolves' defense will be different from what the visiting Falcons have faced so far this year. Expect Rome to get back on track as they head into an off week before opening Region 6-AAAAAA play on Sept. 23.
Prediction: Rome wins 33-17
Woodland (1-2) at Pepperell (1-1)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Pepperell was idle; Woodland lost 17-14 in overtime at home vs. Model
Series history: First meeting
Pepperell key players: DJ Rogers (RB/DB, Sr.), Parker Glenn (OL/DL, Sr.), Gage Owens (WR/DB, Sr.)
Woodland key players: Brelace Williams (QB, Jr.), Isaiah Livsey (RB, Soph.), Kwadrus Wilson (DL, Jr.)
Outlook: The Dragons needed the off week last week as they were a bit banged up following the first two games of the schedule. They should return this Friday well-rested and closer to fully healthy as they host a Woodland team that has been a bit up and down early this season. The Wildcats lost an overtime heartbreaker last Friday against Model, the same team that Pepperell defeated two weeks ago by a 15-14 score. The Dragons' running game should be featured heavily, but don't be surprised if they loosen things up with some different looks with the passing game early on Friday as head coach Rick Hurst said that would be a point of emphasis during the idle week in order to get opponents' defenses out of stacking the box so much. This one should be a good one with the home team narrowly edging it out.
Prediction: Pepperell wins 23-18
Union County(2-1) at Armuchee (2-0)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Armuchee was idle; Union County won 49-7 at Towns County
Series history: First meeting
Armuchee key players: Jacob Seagraves (WR/DB, Jr.), Chandler Desanto (QB/DB, Sr.), Ryland Steen (LB/RB, Jr.)
Union County key players: Caiden Tanner (QB, Jr.), Jensen Goble (WR/DB, Jr.), Gage Barnes (LB/TE, Sr.)
Outlook: Armuchee enjoyed an off week following a dramatic win over Gordon Lee the previous Friday, and as many did the week leading up to that victory over the Trojans, several are expecting a tough one against Union County this week. The Panthers have had some early success, including putting up close to 50 points on the road last Friday, but Armuchee's defense has been stout in its first two games and when the opponent has pushed the ball deep into their territory, they have been able to find a timely turnover or fourth-down stop. The Indians' offense has been unpredictable also in the first two games, featuring a mostly run-oriented attack in Game 1 and airing it out for some big gains in Game 2. There aren't many that believe Armuchee will maintain its unbeaten record at the end of this one, but head coach Jeremy Green and his bunch usually do some of their best work when there are some doubters out there. This one should be closer than expected and could go either way.
Prediction: Union County wins 27-20