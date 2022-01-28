I promised I would write more columns in 2022, so here is my second of January.
I know — what a pace I’m setting. Hope I can keep up.
Anyway, here are a few things I’ve been thinking about in the sports universe:
Andruw Jones should already be in the Hall of Fame
Voting results were announced this week for the Baseball Hall of Fame class of 2022 with David Ortiz earning induction in his first year on the ballot. Several others were selected as era-committee picks, but Big Papi was the main attraction for this year’s class which will be inducted in Cooperstown on July 24.
Those that didn’t receive the required percentage of the vote this year included the steroid-era names of Bonds, Clemens, Sosa, Sheffield, Rodriguez, Ramirez, etc. I’ll save that topic for another day. The name I wanted to discuss is Andruw Jones. The former Braves’ center-fielder received 41.4% of the vote, which is his highest total in five years on the ballot, but still well short of the bar needed for induction.
My question to this is, how? How in the world could these writers (not all, but the ones that didn’t include them on their ballot) watch Andruw Jones during his career and believe he isn’t a Hall of Famer? It’s just insane to me.
I admit I am biased. I am a lifelong Braves fan, and I grew up going to games at Turner Field, watching Andruw Jones roam center field. In my opinion he is the greatest defensive center fielder in the history of baseball.
Yes, you read that right.
The. Best. Ever.
Terry Pendleton has been quoted before as saying that he saw Willie Mays walk up to Andruw prior to a game in San Francisco once and tell him he was the best to ever do it. That’s Willie Mays, ladies and gentlemen. I think his opinion is a pretty valid one.
Andruw changed the game for Atlanta for more than a decade. He won 10 straight Gold Gloves. He had some incredible, highlight-reel catches, but the thing that made him different was his ability to make catches look routine that others would’ve never made. That is also what hurts him a little in this situation too, however.
Like I said, he had some great catches, but he didn’t have the number of them that others have had. You know why that is? It’s because his positioning, instincts and first step once the ball was contacted was better than anyone else. He didn’t have to make a ton of full-out extension, diving catches, or full-sprint grabs in the gap or up against the wall because he was able to get to balls with less difficulty based on those three things mentioned above — positioning, instincts and first step.
Oh yeah, and we haven’t even talked about what he did offensively. Jones hit 434 homers, drove in 1,289 runs and had 1,933 hits in his 17-year career.
Jones had a sharp decline in his later years of his career. I will admit that. He went from very good to not very good quickly.
His last five years playing with the Dodgers, Rangers, White Sox and Yankees were very forgettable, and I think that also hurts him in the eyes of the voters. But that shouldn’t erase what he did during his run in Atlanta for more than a decade flat-out changing games.
I’ll leave it at this. If Ozzie Smith is in the Hall of Fame, then Andruw Jones should be in the Hall of Fame. Andruw is the Ozzie Smith of center field.
I hope that the voters will realize Jones deserves to be in Cooperstown in the next few years. The problem is he already should be.
Enjoy it, Bulldog fans
Much to my personal disappointment, Georgia finally broke through and won a national championship a few weeks ago, dethroning Alabama for the No. 1 spot.
As much as I didn’t want it to ever happen, I can appreciate the occurrence of a long-suffering fan finally getting to call themselves champions. I just got to experience that back in early November with the Braves.
I’m going to give Georgia fans the same advice I gave to Braves fans (including myself) a couple months ago — enjoy it. Don’t get caught up in the “what about next year” talk. At least not right now. Worry about next year in about April or May or whenever Spring Practice is at the earliest.
I’ve seen lots of discussion about Stetson Bennett coming back as well as all the major departures for the NFL Draft and/or the transfer portal. Just like I said with free agency and the Freddie Freeman saga with the Braves — that’s a problem for another day.
Focus on the fact that you just won a national championship for the first time since 1980. Celebrate that. Enjoy that. Treasure that. Worry about next year later.