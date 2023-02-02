Darlington senior Eli Thompson signed a football scholarship Wednesday with the college of the Holy Cross (Worcester, Mass.).
Thompson said of the signing: “It's really a dream becoming a reality. I've been working for this since I was a freshman, and I couldn't have done it without God. He has provided everything for me. And my family, teammates, coaches, my 7-on-7 team, they have all helped me get here. The hard work has paid off, and I'm grateful to get the chance to play D-I football.”
“(Holy Cross) was the first to offer me, and almost immediately after that I went to visit. I just loved it. Everyone was super welcoming, and they all knew me by name. The facilities were incredible, and it is a great program. They had a great season last year and really dominated a lot of their opponents. It's everything I wanted. They have the academics, the program, the facilities...all I could ask for.”
“I'm excited to go up there and get started and be a part of that brotherhood, but I know I'm leaving my brothers here at Darlington too so it's a little bit of excitement and nervousness. And leaving my family and everything I've really ever known, it's exciting but also nerve-racking.”
Also attending the signing ceremony Wednesday and pictured along with Thompson (seated, center) were (seated, from left) Aisha Percentie, Suellen Thompson, Marsha Thompson, Keith Thompson, Sydney Thompson, Anna Garrett, (standing, from left) Darlington assistant football coach Kevin Hunt, Darlington head football coach Tommy Atha, Darlington assistant football coach Brent Bell and Darlington assistant football coach Patrick Collier.