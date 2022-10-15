After a tough, physical first half that led to a 7-7 score, it was a dominant third quarter by Darlington that proved to be the difference in a 34-14 home victory over region foe Pepperell on Friday night at Chris Hunter Stadium.
The Tigers (8-0, 4-0 Region 7-A Division I) got a quick stop to open the third quarter and a big punt return from Talan Shirey that set them up with great field position at the 50. They completed an efficient offensive drive to give them their first lead on a five-yard touchdown run by D'Marion Floyd and really never looked back after that.
Darlington added two more scores in the period on a perfect 35-yard touchdown pass from Jack Good to Eli Thompson behind the Dragons' defense and then another Floyd TD run, this time from 16 yards away to basically seal the game and make it 27-7 going to the final period.
"Hats off to Pepperell because they came in here and played extremely physical and motivated, and I thought we really struggled to move the football in that first half," said Darlington head coach Tommy Atha. "But our defense was able to get some stops against them to keep us right there in it at the half. And then I felt like we never panicked which is a credit to our kids. We went into the locker room and talked about what we weren't doing and what we had to do to change it, and our kids showed some great resolve in the second half. We got a big stop and a score and kept things going from there. It was just a solid second half from our offense and defense.
"I couldn't be more proud of how our team responded tonight. We got a huge win, and being undefeated in this region at this time of the year means a lot. We've got a couple region games left, and I honestly think we are still improving. I don't think we've played our best football yet."
Each team scored a touchdown in the final quarter as Pepperell (4-3, 2-1) put together its best offensive drive of the second half that ended with a one-yard plunge into the end zone by DJ Rogers, his second score of the night, with 7:33 remaining in the game. But the Tigers answered right back to erase any hopes of a Pepperell comeback with a scoring drive that culminated on an 18-yard touchdown run by Thompson on a fourth-down play out of the wildcat.
Thompson had a big night, effecting the game in the running and receiving game as he rushed for 44 yards and a touchdown on just three carries and caught four balls for 89 yards and the score.
Good also had an efficient night in the passing game for Darlington as he threw for 168 yards on 13-of-15 attempts with two touchdowns. He had one incompletion in each the first and second half. Floyd was the team's leading rusher with 61 yards on 13 carries with his pair of scores, and Shirey had 59 yards on five catches.
"We had some guys make some huge plays tonight when we really needed them," said Atha. "Talan Shirey's catch inside the 5 on that last drive of the first half and then Braden (Bell's) touchdown catch with a guy on his back to get us that score to tie it were both big going into the half. And then Eli comes up big several times for us in the second half. He's so explosive as a player, and we were able to get him loose on a few plays. I thought D'Marion really ran the ball well tonight, and Jack Good...what a year he has had for us to just keep getting better. He is very efficient, leads our offense and makes the right decisions and plays."
The Tigers got on the board in the final minute of the second quarter to tie the game up at 7-7 thanks to that Bell touchdown catch from Good that Atha referenced. It came in heavy traffic in the end zone from four yards away.
The game was scoreless for a while as each team's defense got a series of stops over the first quarter and a half before Pepperell's Rogers ended a long drive for his team by finding his way up the middle and past the Darlington defense to go 24 yards into the end zone for the touchdown to put the Dragons up 7-0 with 6:07 remaining in the second quarter.
Rogers finished with 100 yards on the ground on 16 carries with his two touchdowns. Pepperell quarterback Erik Jensen threw for 66 yards on 8-of-14 passing and also ran for 23 yards.
"We were able to keep Rogers in check somewhat tonight, and that is a credit to our defense," said Atha. "You know you have to be able to stop him because he is such a great player that can take over games. And their quarterback is better than a lot of people give him credit for too. He is a really tough kid and can make plays with his arm and legs. Credit to our defense for stepping up tonight and playing well against a Pepperell offense that can put up a lot of yards and a lot of points."
Darlington will be on the road next Friday as it looks to keep its unbeaten record intact when it visits Armuchee.
Pepperell is back home to host Trion next Friday in a game that could go a long way in deciding the playoff seeding toward the top of Region 7-A Division I.