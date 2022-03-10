It's been a little while since you heard from me in column form. I haven't really had a chance to sit back and collect my thoughts to put together something coherent sports-wise with the mad rush of the end of winter prep and college sports and the beginning of the spring schedule locally.
I'm glad I finally got the chance to put something together. I hope you enjoy it, and I know it is always nice to me to write out my thoughts on different sports subjects, both the things close to home and those on a wider scale. So without procrastinating any further, here are a few topics I wanted to type a few words about:
Steven Eckhoff, the real MVP
As I sat in the cozy confines of the Barron Stadium press box on Tuesday night while covering Rome vs. Carrollton soccer, I looked out at the end of the field and I saw a man sitting in the pouring rain, in full rain gear pointing his camera toward the action. That man was Steven Eckhoff.
Many of you have seen his name in the paper over the years below numerous incredible photos of local sports. During my short time as sports editor, Steven has been at as many events or probably even more than I have. His dedication to capturing memories for local athletes, teams and coaches as well as making my words in the paper look good with outstanding shots of the action sometimes goes unnoticed. But I want to take this opportunity to thank him tremendously for it.
The thing is Steven doesn't have to do as much he does for the RN-T. In fact, he doesn't have to do any of it. He is a freelancer that simply does it "for love of the game" and the few dollars he receives per assignment. And I'm so thankful that he does. I wouldn't know what to do without his dependability and talent.
I'm thankful that he is willing to cover events in Rome and Floyd County as well as jump in the truck with me and travel all over the state of Georgia when the need arises. (He can attest that we've been on some long, bumpy, circuitous road trips over the last few months...LaGrange, Blue Ridge, Chickamauga, Sharpsburg and Atlanta just to name a few.)
I just want to say thank you to Steven because I felt like it was long overdue. I'm thankful for your dedication to local sports, and I'm thankful that I can call you my friend. It feels me with anxiety to think about the day you decide to hang up the camera equipment. Hopefully that day is a long, long, long way down the road.
Now let's figure out what the schedule is for next week. I'm sure there are only about five or six events to shoot over a few-day span.
March Madness
There are a lot of things in the sports world that bring me joy, but March Madness is close to the top of the list. Thinking about the incredible few weeks of wall-to-wall college basketball, from rivalry wins (maybe one that ruins a special night for a coach that didn't make things all about himself by announcing a retirement tour last June), conference tournament week and the Big Dance, makes my face light up and causes a smile to reach from ear to ear.
There is simply no better time in sports than March Madness. It always delivers high drama and unpredictable, heart-stopping action. If I seem distracted over the next few weeks, I'm probably keeping tabs on a game and/or seeing how it affects my bracket.
Now if you'll excuse me, I'm going to go watch some day basketball.
The real loser of the MLB lockout
There may be a winner eventually from the MLB lockout talks between the owners and the players as they were close to an agreement on Thursday afternoon, but there certainly is a definitive loser...that is the fans.
I'm not as informed as I probably need to be on what the sticking points are in the discussions/negotiations. I know that some of the issues revolve around revenue percentages, number of playoff teams and international signings to name a few, but I have intentionally not read very many articles or caught a lot of tv coverage because I know that all it will do is make me even more frustrated than I already am with the whole situation.
I know that these things happen from time to time in sports. I know that it's not always pretty. My gripe is that if both sides knew how tough a negotiation it was going to be, why did they wait until February and March to try to get it done? Could they not look at a calendar and say "hey guys, the regular season starts in April, Spring Training goes through February and March, maybe we should be meeting in December and January?"
It took a long time to get baseball back on the upswing after the 1994 labor stoppage. For a sport that seems to be losing fans already, the longer this thing drags out, the worse it's going to be.
Looking at things from another perspective though, if they never play again, then the Braves get to be World Series Champions of the World forever. As enticing as that sounds, I'd rather see baseball. Figure it out, guys.