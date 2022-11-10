Rome High senior Bryson Thacker signed a baseball scholarship Wednesday with the University of Tennessee.
Thacker said of the signing: “It’s a blessing. I’ve worked my whole life for this moment. I’ve had my family with me, my coaches, everyone has pushed me. This is a celebration, but it’s not the end. It’s just the beginning.”
“As soon as I stepped foot on campus (at Tennessee), it was home to me. I talked to the coaches, and they brought me right in. They are one of the top teams around. I’m a winner, and I wanted to be a part of that program. It just felt like home.”
“I’m looking forward to playing with all my friends and playing as brothers for Rome. We’re really a family, and it means a lot to win for your school. I’m going to do everything I can to be ready for Tennessee when that time comes. I’ve been working out, and I look forward to getting on campus. I want to play as a freshman and be a game-changer. I’ll do whatever I can to compete and win.”
Also attending the signing and are pictured along with Thacker (seated, second from left) were (seated, from left) father Ken Thacker, mother Leana Thacker, sister Kasey Thacker (standing, from left), Rome assistant baseball coach Tanner Gallman, Rome assistant baseball coach Landon Stephenson, coach John McFather, Rome assistant baseball coach Justin Kilpatrick, youth coach Jeff Armstrong, Rome head coach Brent Tucker, travel coach Chance Beam, pitching coach Chuck Martin and coach Matt Crisp.