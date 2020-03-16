The Rome Tennis Center at Berry College and Rome Tennis Center-Downtown will be closed through Wednesday to allow for extensive cleaning as a precaution in the fight against COVID-19.
As the response to the spread of the new coronavirus leads to the cancellation of sporting events across the country, tournaments and large group events scheduled for the two facilities through April 5 have been cancelled.
However, Monday’s update on the website for the Rome Tennis Center let local tennis enthusiasts know facilities will be available to them starting Thursday, with courts open for singles and doubles play.
The update stated that both facilities will implement reduced hours of operation given the anticipated reduced use during this time. Courts will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
Normal court fees still apply. Players must check in at the clubhouse before playing.
All group events at the centers, including socials, mixers, Universal Tennis Rating events and tournaments, have been suspended until April 6. Per the United States Tennis Association, all USTA sanctioned events, including USTA league play and tournaments, have been suspended until April 20.
This has led to the cancellation of this weekend’s Level 3 Georgia Bowl tournament and the Georgia State Junior Spring Open Championships, which were scheduled for March 27-29.
Those who are currently enrolled in programs at the tennis center are asked to contact the facility directly to request a refund or to apply fees to future sessions.
Rome Tennis Center professionals are available for private or semi-private lessons only until April 6. Current operating procedures are subject to change as conditions change.
For questions, contact the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College at 706-236-4490. More information can also be found on its website at www.rometenniscenter.com.