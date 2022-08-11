The regular season is just on the horizon, but several local teams will get one final warm-up Friday night as they play preseason scrimmages.
Both Armuchee and Darlington will battle opponents in their one and only scrimmage before getting going next week while Pepperell and Model will be on the field for the second Friday in a row as they head on the road for preseason contests.
The Indians are the only show in town as they will host Temple at 7:30 p.m. Darlington travels to LaGrange to take on Callaway, Pepperell will visit Dalton and Model heads to LaFayette with all three of those scrimmages starting at 7:30 p.m. as well.
Pepperell and Model each scrimmaged against opponents last Friday with the Dragons hosting North Murray and Cartersville and the Devils hosting Sonoraville.
After Friday's exhibitions, local teams and coaches will turn their attention to next week when the 2022 regular season opens up with a jam-packed schedule on Aug. 19.
It will be a busy night in Floyd County as Rome, which played its annual soap game intrasquad scrimmage on Thursday, hosts Creekside at 8:30 p.m. in the third game of the Corky Kell Classic at Barron Stadium, while Pepperell hosts Northwest Whitfield, Model hosts Cherokee County (Ala.), Armuchee hosts Gordon Central, Coosa hosts Southeast Whitfield and Unity Christian hosts Young Americans Christian with all those games starting at 7:30 p.m.
Darlington will travel to Orlando, Fla. to take on Olympia (Fla.) in its season opener.