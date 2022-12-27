It will be a busy week of prep basketball as local teams will be spread across the state and beyond playing in various holiday tournaments before jumping back into their respective region schedules in early January.
The tournament closest to home being held over the next few days is the Big Blue Classic at Model High. The host Devils as well as the Rome boys will each play multiple games over the next three days with the action tipping off on Wednesday and wrapping up on Friday.
Model, which is coming off a runner-up finish at last week's Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament, will take on Heritage (Catoosa) in its opening matchup of the Big Blue Classic on Wednesday at 3 p.m. The Wolves, who were a third-place finisher at last week's Christmas Tournament, will battle Coahulla Creek at 6 p.m.
Also playing on Wednesday in its opening matchup of the Christian Heritage Christmas Tournament at Christian Heritage School in Dalton is the Darlington girls who take on Cass at 10 a.m. That tournament will also go through Friday.
Fresh off its second straight Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament championship, the Darlington boys will make the longest trip of the local contingent as the Tigers travel to Panama City Beach, Florida to take part in the Marlin Christmas Classic at Marlin High Wednesday through Friday. They will take on Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) in the opening matchup on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.
The Rome Lady Wolves look to keep their recent momentum going after winning the program's third straight Gold Ball trophy at last week's Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament when they take a trip to south Georgia to compete in the Vereen Christmas Shootout at Colquitt County High Wednesday through Friday. They will open up with a matchup against Colquitt County on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
The Coosa girls and boys are headed toward northeast Georgia to play in the Battle of the States Tournament in Hiawassee. Each team will tip off three days of action with opening matchups on Wednesday as the Lady Eagles take on Towns County at 7 p.m. and the Eagles follow against Towns County as well at 8:30 p.m.
A few local teams will also play non-tournament games later in the week as well as the Pepperell girls and boys host Praise Academy for a non-region doubleheader on Friday starting at 5:30 p.m. and the Model girls and boys host Spring Garden (Ala.) on Friday for a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m.