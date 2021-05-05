Solid defense and timely shooting helped power Puroclean over the Goats, 50-42, in the finals of the RFPRA Adult Basketball Championship game on Tuesday night at the Fielder Center. The game served as a rematch of the 2019 adult league finals and allowed Puroclean the chance at revenge after falling to the Goats in that game.
Puroclean exploded out of the gates, showing a strong defense which limited the Goats’ chances. Both teams started slow offensively before Puroclean’s Brandon Barron drained two three pointers midway through the first. His baskets helped Puroclean build a 9-3 lead heading into the second quarter.
Early in the second quarter, it looked like Puroclean might turn the game into a blow out, but the Goats got hot and took off. Trailing 15-6 after another Barron basket with 7:29 left in the opening half, the Goats launched on a 16-3 run over the next five minutes of game time. Kaleb Stoner led the charge hitting two three-pointers and two other baskets while the Goats defense stifled Puroclean’s attack.
Barron did drill two free throws to close out the half, cutting the Goats lead to 22-20. Clayton Johnson and Devan Bruce swished baskets early in the third quarter, staking the Goats to a 27-22 lead, but Puroclean’s offense got back on track.
Zach Mendence drained a key three-pointer, and TJ Horton and Cahiem Brown each hit free throws as Puroclean reclaimed the lead, 30-27.
Horton showed his defensive prowess on the next two possessions, grabbing steals and then channeling the ball to Barron, who finished with fast-break baskets, upping the lead to 35-27, before Stoner hit a shot at the end of the third quarter to cut the lead to 35-29.
The steady offense and playing of Horton, Brown and Barron helped propel Puroclean to a 44-31 lead with 2:07 remaining, but the Goats fought back.
Johnson and Bruce each hit three pointers, helping the Goats pulls to within six at 48-42 with 12 seconds left, but appropriately enough Barron put the finishing touches on the game with a dunk at the buzzer, giving Puroclean the final tally, 50-42.
Barron led all scorers in the contest with 22 points. Brown added nine and Mendence and Horton each pitched in seven. Horton also swiped six steals. Stoner led the Goats with 12 points followed by Johnson with 10 and Bruce with nine.
The game wrapped up the 2021 Adult League spring season. Registration is currently open for the summer season which begins play on June 14.