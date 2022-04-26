State tournament trips were up for grabs on Monday as several teams gathered for the Area 3-AA Tournament at Fields Ferry in Calhoun, and multiple locals stepped up with strong rounds to punch their ticket.
The Model boys led the way with a second-place team finish with a score of 363 as they were led by the tournament's individual low medalist Douglas Tarter who shot a 77. Other Devils contributing to the team score were Camden Oswalt with a 93, Evan Angle with a 96 and Mac Mulkey with a 97.
"The team has played steady all year with improvement in every match," said Model head coach Todd Gilleland. "They stay positive and they have continued to work very hard to improve. I am very proud of their accomplishments this year. The team played very well today improving on their scores.
"Douglas has had a great four years playing fantastic golf at Model. He will be missed after this season. I knew Douglas would be right there in contention for the low score. The top three golfers were very close in score, but Douglas was able to stay strong and finish his round with a 77 winning by one stroke."
The Coosa boys also earned a trip to the state tournament with a third-place team finish as they were led by Charlie Ellison's round of 79. Landon Tate was next up for the Eagles with a 92, and Dean White (105) and Grant Nicholson (108) completed the team score of 384.
"I'm really proud of these guys," said Coosa head coach Robert Cummings. "They've worked hard this season and gotten better. We're excited to be going to the state tournament. This is back-to-back trips there for us."
Bremen was the team champion in the boys tournament with a team score of 323.
On the girls side, Gordon Central claimed the area title with a team score of 162. They were followed by Bremen with a 199 and Fannin County with a 216. The Model girls shot a 254 to take fifth with Railey Davis carding a 115 and Jayde Brewer shooting a 139.
The Pepperell girls had a pair of golfers compete as well with Ava Burkhalter shooting their low round with a 113 for a top-10 finish. Emma Redden also shot a 156.
The Model and Coosa boys will compete in the Class AA State Tournament on May 16-17 at Southern Hills Country Club in Hawkinsville.
In other area tournament golf action on Monday:
Darlington girls, boys qualify for State
The Darlington girls and boys teams each competed at the Area 3-A Private Tournament at Coosa Country Club and both qualified for their respective state tournaments thanks to strong performances.
The Lady Tigers finished as team runners-up as they were led by Ther Kotchasanmanee with an impressive score of 63 to take low medalist honors. Maddy McMullan completed the team score with an 89 of her own to give Darlington a 152 as a team.
The Darlington boys also qualified with a third-place finish thanks to a team score of 312. Logan Wu shot a 76 to lead the Tigers, Redding Shaw was just behind with a 77 and Philip Lataif carded a 79. Rocco Lopez and Thomas Monroe each had a round of 80 as well.
Both teams will compete in their respective Class A Private State Tournaments May 16-17 with the Darlington girls playing at Governors Towne Club in Acworth and the Darlington boys playing at Dogwood Golf Club in Austell.