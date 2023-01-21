In an age of high-powered offenses, there is still a place for a defense that can get timely stops, force turnovers, disrupt the opposing quarterback and impose its physicality on the game.
There were several hard-nosed, stingy defensive units on the local football fields in 2022 with game-changing players leading the way. The following selections include the players on that side of the ball that made the biggest impact for their teams led by a pair of unblockable defensive linemen from Rome and a linebacker that was all over the field for Darlington.
Below you will find the full Rome News-Tribune All-County Defense, including Co-Players of the Year, First Team and Honorable Mention:
CO-PLAYER OF THE YEAR Tyson Brown DL, Rome, Sr.
Brown was a wrecking ball to opposing offenses during his senior season, constantly finding ways into the backfield to disrupt the passing and running game. He finished with 66.5 tackles, 10.5 sacks, another nine tackles-for-loss, one pass break-up, one interception, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, two blocked kicks and a defensive touchdown.
CO-PLAYER OF THE YEAR Stephiylan Green DL, Rome, Sr.
Green continued a dominant high school career with a final prep season at Rome that was one for the record books. The defensive lineman that lined up both inside and outside had 64 total tackles, 10 sacks, another 14 tackles-for-loss and five pass break-ups. The Clemson signee showed incredible hands and athleticism as well, intercepting two passes and returning one for a touchdown while also forcing two fumbles and blocking a kick.
CO-PLAYER OF THE YEAR Joel Lowenberg LB, Darlington, Soph.
Lowenberg was a sideline-to-sideline linebacker, making tackles all over the field as well as getting into the backfield a lot during his sophomore season. He tallied 129 total tackles, including 18 tackles-for-loss and 10 sacks as well as forcing two fumbles, recovering one fumble and adding one interception to help lead the Tigers to an undefeated regular season, a second straight region title and a trip to the second round of the state playoffs.
FIRST TEAM Parker Glenn DL, Pepperell, Sr.
Glenn was a player that could be counted on in the trenches for the Dragons as a senior. He finished with 39 tackles, including seven tackles-for-loss and four sacks and led the team in quarterback pressures with 11.
Jeremias Heard DL, Model, Jr.
The towering defensive lineman forced several teams to double him on the line of scrimmage, and he still found a way to make plays. The junior had 27 total tackles, including eight tackles-for-loss and four sacks. He also forced two fumbles and recovered one and used his length to block three kicks.
Justin Terrell DL, Rome, Jr.
Terrell was an integral part of the Wolves’ front four. He used his size, strength and athleticism to pave the way for 53.5 total tackles, seven tackles-for-loss and 4.5 sacks. He also tallied two pass break-ups and recovered a fumble while being as fundamentally sound as possible with zero missed tackles.
Cord Youngblood DL, Coosa, Sr.
Youngblood was consistent all season for the Eagles on the line of scrimmage. The senior racked up 46 total tackles, including eight tackles-for-loss and two sacks, and had eight quarterback pressures en route to being named a First-Team defensive lineman in his region.
Grant Bullard LB, Rome, Sr.
Bullard came in near the top of his team’s leaders in tackles with 61 as the Wolves’ defense had several playmakers to divide the stats up amongst. As part of those stops, the senior had seven tackles-for-loss and added two pass break-ups, two interceptions and two defensive touchdowns.
Harrison East LB, Coosa, Soph.
East led his team in tackles as just a sophomore as the linebacker racked up 77 total stops. Among that total he had eight tackles-for-loss and five sacks and was also strong in pass coverage with a pair of interceptions.
Alto Moore LB, Rome, Jr.
Moore was the Wolves’ top tackler with triple-digit stops totaling 106, 62 coming via the solo variety. He also routinely made his way into the opposing backfield with 10 tackles-for-loss, always seemed to be in the right spot at the right time with four fumble recoveries, forced two more fumbles and came down with three interceptions.
Ryland Steen LB, Armuchee, Jr.
Steen led by example for the Indians’ defense that kept the team in several games in 2022. The junior finished with 80 total tackles, including six tackles-for-loss and 2.5 sacks. He also contributed 11 quarterback pressures, two pass break-ups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
Bowden Owens DB, Darlington, Sr.
Owens served as the quarterback of the Darlington secondary at safety and was strong in pass coverage as well as having the ability to come downhill to stop the running game. The senior had 62 tackles, seven pass break-ups, two forced fumbles and one interception.
Gage Owens DB, Pepperell, Sr.
Owens was steady as a tackler and was able to affect the game in the turnover category several times. He finished with 58.5 tackles, including 23 assists and a tackle-for-loss, to go with three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a defensive touchdown.
Eli Thompson DB, Darlington, Sr.
Thompson was one of the top cover corners in the area. He was physical at the line of scrimmage, was able to lock onto whichever receiver he was covering and had instinctual ball skills. The senior finished with 28 tackles, five pass break-ups, three interceptions and one forced fumble.
Joe Wilkinson DB, Rome, Jr.
Wilkinson led the Wolves in interceptions with four as a dependable playmaker in the secondary. The junior also racked up 63 tackles, including four tackles-for-loss, as well as two pass break-ups and one forced fumble.
HONORABLE MENTION
Coosa: Harley Brock (DB/OLB, Sr.), Lamarion Millsap (DB, Fr.), Josh Dixon (DB, Sr.), Andrew Holt (LB, Sr.)
Darlington: Logan Floyd (LB, Sr), Briant Powell (DL, Sr.), Hyland Thomas (LB, Sr.), Mackay Rush (LB, Jr.)
Model: Brant Pace (LB, Sr.), Javon Samples (DL, Jr.), Dillon Silver (DB, Sr.)
Pepperell: Sam Ross (DB, Fr.), Erik Jensen (LB, Jr.), Cameron Goode (LB, Jr.), Tristen Alvarado (DL/LB, Sr.)
Rome: Trey Adams (DL, Jr.), Darius Smith (LB, Sr.), Jaedon Harmon (DB, Soph.)