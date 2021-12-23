It was a full day of thrilling football action at Barron Stadium in Rome as the Georgia Elite Classic was held on Wednesday with some of the top players in the state from eighth-graders all the way up to high school seniors getting a chance to showcase their skills.
Three games total were held with the Eighth-Grade Game kicking things off, followed by the Junior-Senior Game and wrapping up with the Freshmen-Sophomore Game.
In the first game of the day, the “American” Team defeated the “National” Team 42-0 in a battle of eighth-grade players from near and far in Georgia. Among the local talent that participated in the contest were Rome’s Brooklen Spivey and Model’s Bodie Powers, and Pepperell’s Sam Ross.
Both Spivey and Powers were on the winning side as they each made plays for the American squad. Spivey played on the offensive line and also punted three times for 73 total yards, and Powers had one solo tackle and one pass breakup. Ross had two solo and one assisted tackle for the National team and also punted five times for a total of 153 yards.
The next game featured a strong effort by the Juniors as they defeated their Senior counterparts 37-7. Pepperell’s DJ Rogers had a big day offensively for the Juniors with eight carries for 54 yards and two touchdowns. Helping lead the way for Rogers and the other Junior running backs were Darlington’s Gatlin Hancock and Gus Gammage, who each played a lot of snaps on the offensive line. Their Tiger teammate Eli Thompson also competed as part of the winning junior team.
Rome’s Bryson Hill competed on the Senior team and had 10 yards rushing along with one catch for 18 yards. His Wolves’ teammate Jalen White and Pepperell’s Lem Azlin also saw action for the Seniors on the defensive and offensive line, respectively.
Finishing off the night was the Sophomores and Freshmen with the Sophomores running away in the second half for a 56-27 win. Rome quarterback Reece Fountain was the Sophomores leading passer at quarterback as he finished with 136 yards on 8-of-11 passes with a touchdown.
Armuchee’s Jacob Seagraves also played on the Sophomore team and had one assisted tackle from his defensive back position. Rome’s Jaedon Harmon competed in the game as a Freshman and had three solo tackles and one assist.
The games wrapped up three days of practices, evaluations and events for the select group of players picked to play. Following their respective contests, the Rome News-Tribune caught up with several of the local participants. Here’s what they had to say about the game and the experience overall:
DJ Rogers, Pepperell, Junior
“It’s great to get a chance to do this. I just want to thank everyone for this opportunity. I had fun, and I stayed healthy. It was fun to play with all these great players and play on TV and get to show my ability. I’m trying to get my name out there and get colleges to look at me a little more because I want to play at the next level.”
Gatlin Hancock, Darlington, Junior
This is my third year playing in the (Elite Classic), and it is a great opportunity for me to showcase my talent. It’s cool to have it in Rome too because it brings a lot of people to our city. I’ve met a lot of new people this week, and to finish it off with a win over the seniors was a great way to end it. It’s also a fun to be able to do it with some of my (Darlington) teammates. It means a lot to me to go through the recruiting process with them and have your brothers succeed with you. We push each other every day and make each other better.”
Gus Gammage, Darlington, Junior
“This is my first year competing here, and it has been a fun experience. Meeting these other players and working and grinding together to get better has been incredible. I love being able to do this with my (Darlington) teammates too. Being around them and doing the best we can do on the field is what we live for. They are family so it’s amazing to see them do big things.”
Reece Fountain, Rome, Sophomore
“This is my second year at this game, and it is really fun to compete against the best in the state. I feel like I performed well. I didn’t play a lot in the second half just because of score and clock, but we had a lot of great players on our class so whoever was out there on the field was strong. We try to have a lot of fun during the few days we’re here. We have a lot of competition and a lot of one-on-one stuff. Everyone here is a really good player.”
Jacob Seagraves, Armuchee, Sophomore
“As a player from Armuchee, a Class A school, getting to play with all this guys and measuring up to them is a great chance for me. To be on the same field and see how I can compete against some of the best players in the state with Division I offers gives me a lot of confidence. We had a bond like a family this week. It was a great time. I wish it could last even longer. I feel like I made some plays and got my name out there...and we (the sophomores) won so that was a cool way to end it. I think competing here this week has made me a better athlete.”