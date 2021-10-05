There has been a lot of great football talent developed locally from the youth ranks all the way up through high school in recent years, and that is nowhere more evident than on the fields across the country on any given Saturday in the fall.
Close to 50 former standouts from that made their name playing for the local high school programs are currently playing on the college level and many of those are making a huge impact for their respective teams.
Here is a look at how those players did in their most recent games (players must appear in participation report for game to be included in this roundup):
Matthew Syverson, Berry, Model
Syverson, a junior kicker and punter, made two field goals from 32 and 36 yards on Saturday to account for all of Berry’s points in a 27-6 loss at home in conference play. He also punted five times for an average of 38.8 yards with a long of 44, had two kickoffs with one touchback and recorded one tackle in the game.
Adam Anderson, Georgia, Rome
The senior Anderson had a big day for the Bulldogs in their 37-0 home win over Arkansas as he recorded five total tackles (three solo, two assists), including one and a half tackles for loss and one sack. The outside linebacker also had one quarterback hurry and now has four sacks on the season for 5-0 and No. 2-ranked Georgia.
Devyn Collins, Reinhardt, Pepperell
Collins, a redshirt sophomore, started at running back and had 95 yards on 15 carries, including a touchdown run of eight yards in the Eagles’ 40-16 win at Ave Maria on Saturday. He also had one catch for 13 yards in the contest.
Trai Hodges, Southeast Missouri State, Rome
Hodges, a senior defensive back, got the start at free safety on Saturday and recorded six total tackles (five solo, one assist) in the Redhawks’ 28-17 loss at Tennessee Tech. He also added two pass breakups.
Nemo Reddish, Shorter, Rome
The graduate-senior defensive back Reddish got the start at safety for the Hawks on Saturday and recorded seven total tackles (three solo, four assists) in a 49-13 loss at Valdosta State.
Jackson Norton, Cumberlands, RomeNorton, a junior offensive lineman, got the start at center in the Patriots’ 47-15 win at home on Saturday over Bethel.
Christopher Dublin, Pikeville, Model
Dublin, a graduate senior defensive back, had two pass breakups in the Bears’ 52-14 loss at Georgetown College on Saturday. He also was a big part of Pikeville’s special teams in the game with five kickoff returns for a total of 92 yards and one punt return for 18 yards.
Tae Hammond, Cumberlands, Pepperell
Hammond got the start at linebacker for the Patriots on Saturday, and the junior recorded four total tackles (one solo, three assists) in the team’s 47-15 home win over Bethel.
EJ Lackey, Huntingdon, Rome
Lackey, a freshman running back, had 55 yards on eight carries and a touchdown in the Hawks’ 38-21 win over Methodist at home on Saturday. His touchdown run was a 24-yard effort.
Mason O’Neal, Shorter, Coosa
O’Neal, a senior offensive lineman, started at right guard in the Hawks’ 49-13 loss at Valdosta State last Saturday.
JaQuon Griffin, Georgia Tech, Rome
Griffin, a redshirt sophomore defensive lineman, participated but didn’t record any stats in the Jackets’ 52-21 home loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday.
Trevor Thomas, Maryville, Pepperell
Thomas, a senior quarterback, threw for 106 yards on 6-of-12 passing with one touchdown and one interception in the Scots’ 38-17 home win over Southern Virginia on Saturday. He also had 34 yards rushing on eight carries and punted twice for an average of 39 yards per attempt, including a long of 47.
Kobe Nadu, Wooster, Darlington
Nadu, a sophomore, got the start at strong safety and recorded two assisted tackles in the Fighting Scots’ 28-24 win at Oberlin on Saturday.
TJ Arnold, West Georgia, Model
Arnold, a senior defensive end, had four total tackles (three solo, one assist) in the Wolves’ 38-20 home loss to West Alabama on Saturday.
Guy Vilsaint, Huntingdon, Rome
The freshman offensive lineman Vilsaint got the start at right guard in the Hawks’ 38-21 home win over Methodist last Saturday.
Ayden Langford, Sewanee, DarlingtonLangford, a sophomore, started on the offensive line last Saturday in the Tigers’ 49-0 loss at Birmingham-Southern.
Trystin Wright, Maryville, Darlington
The sophomore wide receiver Wright recorded one catch for five yards in the Scots’ 38-17 win at home over Southern Virginia last Saturday.
Jamarcus Chatman, Troy, Rome
Chatman, a sophomore defensive end, participated but didn’t record any stats in the Trojans’ 23-14 loss at South Carolina on Saturday.
BJ Williams, Hanover, Pepperell
The senior Williams started on the defensive line and recorded one assisted tackle in the Panthers’ 49-0 home win over Anderson on Saturday.
Sean Brown, Jacksonville State, CoosaBrown, a redshirt freshman, got the start at tight end but didn’t record any stats in the Gamecocks’ 31-6 loss at Kennesaw State last Saturday.
Quantavious Leslie, Western Kentucky, Rome
The freshman Leslie saw action on the Hilltoppers’ offensive line during their 48-31 loss at Michigan State on Saturday.
Richmond Sims, Kentucky Christian, Model
Sims, a freshman wide receiver, had one kick return for 16 yards and also fielded one punt in the Knights’ 25-21 win at Union on Saturday.
Elijah Ball, Wofford, Darlington
Ball, a senior defensive lineman, participated but didn’t record any stats in the Terriers’ 27-21 loss at East Tennessee State last Saturday.
Jamar Roberts, Cumberlands, Rome
Roberts, a sophomore defensive back, participated but didn’t record any stats in the Patriots’ 47-15 home win over Bethel on Saturday.
TJ Watkins, Berry, Pepperell
Watkins, a senior wide receiver, caught one pass for minus-2 yards in the Vikings’ 27-6 home loss on Saturday to Trinity.
Nick Burge, Cumberland, Rome
The freshman running back Burge had two carries for minus-5 yards in the Phoenix’s 34-7 loss at Lindsey Wilson last Saturday.