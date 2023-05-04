Model High senior Drake Swiger signed a baseball scholarship Wednesday with Covenant College in Lookout Mountain.
Swiger said of the signing: “This means a lot. Everyone has helped me get here. I envisioned playing college baseball for a long time, so this is really a dream come true. I’m excited to get to keep playing baseball and get a great education, too.
“(Covenant) is a Christian school, so that is a big thing for me. It’s not too far away, but far enough. It’s right where I feel comfortable. The campus is beautiful, and the education has a big part in it, too. I really like the coaches there, so it all just felt right for me. My plan is to go three years there and then to Georgia Tech for engineering.
“I’m excited for a new beginning. I’m a little nervous, too, because I know I’m going to be meeting all new people and leaving this place behind, but I think I will have a great time up there.”
Also attending the signing ceremony Wednesday and pictured along with Swiger (seated, second from left) were (seated, from left) father Mike Swiger, mother Nicole Swiger, brother Michael Swiger, (standing, from left) Model High assistant principal and athletic director Mike House, Model High principal Kevin Strickland, Model High assistant principal Angela Brock, and Model High head baseball coach Brandon Patch.
Swiger was a part of Model’s back-to-back region championship teams the last two seasons and a run to the Class AA elite eight in 2022 and a second-round appearance in 2023 while serving as a catcher and designated hitter.