The gauntlet continues. The Model Blue Devils, having rallied from an 0-2 start to the season, find themselves in the thick of the Region 7-AA race heading into Friday night's game against the Haralson County Rebels at Taylor Memorial Stadium in Tallapoosa.
Incredibly, this marks the third consecutive game for the Blue Devils against a region champion from last year. Model played Rockmart (last year's Region 6-AAA champ) two weeks ago, followed by a game last Friday against Fannin County (winners of Region 7-AA last season). Haralson County won the region title in the rugged Region 5-AA last season.
All three teams went 9-1 in the regular season last year, and when you factor in games this year against Trion (9-1, Region 6-A runner-up in 2021), Pepperell, North Murray and Cherokee (AL), you have undoubtedly one of the toughest schedules in all of Class AA this year.
And just like a blacksmith that uses heat and pressure to craft and sharpen a steel blade, Model head coach Jeff Hunnicutt said he is hoping that the trial-by-fire that his team has endured this year has prepared them for the stretch run.
"Our guys know that they control their own destiny, and it's a matter of just focusing on going 1-0 this week," Hunnicutt said. "These guys have a goal of hosting a first-round state playoff game this year, and they know the significance of each week and the importance of refocusing and giving each opponent respect each week."
The Blue Devils (4-3 overall, 2-1 Region 7-AA) face a similar challenge as last week. Heading into the game against Fannin County last Friday, Model faced a big, physical team that had beaten them by a combined score of 77-14 the past two years. The Blue Devils responded in dominating fashion, playing their best overall game of the season. Model racked up 311 yards of offense, while the defense limited Fannin County to 50 total yards while forcing two turnovers and collecting five quarterback sacks in the 24-0 shutout win.
"We challenged our guys last week, just like we have done every week, to step up and play their best," Hunnicutt said. "Fannin County hadn't lost a region game in over two years, and they had really whipped us over the last two matchups.
"This week is a new opponent, but one we are very familiar with. Haralson County has actually beaten us worse than Fannin did over the same span (92-7 over the last two years.) I think our entire team has matured and are continuing to jell together each week. We haven't reached our potential or peaked yet, which is great. We have a lot of guys making plays, and a good level of trust from player to player."
Other programs around Northwest Georgia are taking notice of how Model has grown this year, from a team that mustered just 69 total yards in a 20-0 season-opening loss to Cherokee, to a team that has won four out of its last five games.
"Model is a good football team," said Trion head coach Sean Patrick, whose Bulldogs lost 31-27 to the Blue Devils back on September 16 -- Trion's only loss to this point. "The first thing you notice when you watch them is how physical they are. Offensively, they do a good job of getting the ball out to their best players. Defensively, they are just so sound. They are very disciplined, and their kids have a good grasp of what they are trying to accomplish. It is tough to consistently drive the ball on them. They're not going to give up many points, which always keeps them in the game. Coach Hunnicutt and his staff have done a phenomenal job with that program."
The opponent for this week has also taken notice of Model's surge in recent weeks.
"They have a completely different look from the last few seasons," said Haralson County head coach Scott Peavy, whose Rebels enter this week's game at 2-5 overall and 1-2 in Region 7-AA. "They have a number of very fast, athletic players. Their quarterback (junior Jake Sanders) is a playmaker, and he handles the pressure very well. Their 6-foot-5 outside receiver (Ja'kenes Heard) is a matchup problem for anyone. Their defensive end (Brant Pace) is a two-way starter and very productive. The big tight end (Jeremias Heard) is a problem on both sides of the ball -- big, athletic, and physical. The other defensive end (Daniel Jolly) is really talented and plays with a tremendous motor. They are a much-improved, complete team, and the Model coaching staff has done a tremendous job with the program."
Sanders has taken a larger role in the offense over the past several weeks and had 200 total yards and accounted for two touchdowns in the win over Fannin County.
A win by Model on Friday would put the Blue Devils in prime position to make the state playoffs out of Region 7-AA, with a shot at snagging a No. 1 or 2 seed and a chance to host a playoff game -- something that Model hasn't done since hosting Wesleyan in the first round in 2015.
"Winning games has made the whole process much more fun," Hunnicutt said. "We know the schedule shows just three games remaining for this senior class, but I hope these guys are not satisfied with just that. We hope they continue to respond to the challenge each week."
Kickoff on Friday at Haralson County is at 7:30 p.m. The following week, Model hosts North Murray on senior night before closing out the regular season at Gordon Central.