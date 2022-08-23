Summerville native and 2018 Trion High graduate Brody Malone (Stanford University) successfully defended his all-around title at the 2022 OOFOS U.S. Gymnastics Championships Saturday evening at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.
The 2020 Olympian's two-day score of 176.590, which was boosted by the bonus system the U.S. men's program implemented earlier in the year, dominated the field by more than five points. He also delivered strong performances on horizontal bar (30.088) and floor exercise (29.732) to claim two additional gold medals.
World bronze medalist Donnell Whittenburg (Milwaukee, Wis./Salto Gymnastics Center) secured all-around silver with a combined 171.571, outpacing first-year senior Asher Hong (Tomball, Texas/Cypress Academy of Gymnastics) who finished third with a 171.210.
Fred Richard (Stoughton, Mass./Massachusetts Elite Gymnastics Academy), who recently earned five gold medals at the 2022 Junior Pan American Championships in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, earned the No. 4 spot with a 169.166. He nosed Yul Moldauer (Wellington, Colo./5280 Gymnastics), another 2020 Olympian, whose 169.139 rounded out the top five.
Whittenburg posted a 30.744 to secure gold on still rings - one of his signature events - while Hong set the bar on vault with a 33.460. Reigning pommel horse World Champion Stephen Nedoroscik (Worcester, Mass./Penn State University) clinched the top spot on the apparatus (31.086), and Stanford's Curran Phillips (Naperville, Ill.) topped the leaderboards on parallel bars with a 33.948.
Malone and Whittenburg have automatically qualified to the represent the U.S. at the 2022 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool, England this October.
At the conclusion of competition, the Senior Men's National Team and men's Senior Development Team were named through the 2023 Winter Cup. Malone earned a spot on the Senior Men's National Team.