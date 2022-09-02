A proven winner at the NCAA Division II level, Jessica Strong has been named the new head coach of Berry College's nationally-ranked softball program. The announcement was made by Berry Director of Athletics Angel Mason this morning.
"Jessica is a tremendous coach with a passion for softball that is matched by few," said Mason. "She is someone that I believe will help our softball program continue to achieve the high standards that it has reached and look to build upon the success of recent years."
"I am deeply honored to be named the next head softball coach of Berry College," said Strong. "While exploring the campus and talking with its community members, it became evident that the institution is focused on providing a premier student-athlete experience in all facets of their development. I am thankful and humbled that Dr. Briggs, Dr. Mason, and the search committee have put their faith in me to continue to guide the nationally recognized Vikings softball program into the future."
Berry President Dr. Steven Briggs added his words of welcome saying that, "Coach Strong has an enviable record of success as a coach and player, and we are excited about her focus on player development."
Strong spent four seasons at Seton Hill University in Division II's Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference. In 2022, the Griffins earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Championship, which would see Strong lead the team through an undefeated run through the Atlantic Regional and Super Regional, all the way to the final site in Denver, Colo., where they would finish in a tie for fifth. The Griffins finished the season ranked No. 7 in the NFCA Top 25, with seven Griffins earning All-PSAC West honors.
In 2021, Strong led the Griffins to the final of the PSAC Championship and a PSAC Western Division title. Seton Hill went 32-14 overall, with five Griffins earning All-PSAC West recognition and three earning NFCA All-Region honors.
The Griffins competed just 17 times in 2020 due to the global pandemic caused by COVID-19. In 2019, Strong began her time leading Seton Hill with a 29-18 record, with three Griffins earning All-PSAC recognition.
"It would be near impossible to express my gratitude for my past players, coaching staff members, and the greater Seton Hill community that allowed me to grow into my experiences as a head coach," Strong said. "I would not be here without your support and guidance and know you have allowed me to be ready to take on this next adventure."
In 2018, Strong was an assistant coach at Shippensburg, managing the team's offense and coaching the outfielders and catchers. The Raiders reached PSAC post-season play, with Strong helping to coach six All-PSAC members, the PSAC Freshman of the Year, and two NFCA All-Region selections.
Strong has ties to Division III, having previously been an assistant coach at Moravian College. During that time, Moravian went 73-12, with the 2016 team winning the Landmark Conference championship, reaching the NCAA Regional Finals in the process. In 2017, Strong coached D-III NFCA/Diamond Sports Catcher of the Year Janae Matos.
Strong also has ties to Georgia, having graduated and coached at Armstrong State University in Savannah. During her two years as an assistant coach, Strong was apart of 80 wins, two Peach Belt Conference titles, and two NCAA D-II Regional Championships.
On the diamond at Armstrong State, Strong posted a .330 batting average with 13 home runs and 95 RBI. She earned College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-America honors in 2009 and was an All-PBC honoree.
Berry's new softball coach will begin her tenure on campus Sept. 6.
Strong replaces Emily Stanley who stepped down as head coach following the 2022 season after three years at the helm. Stanley helped lead the Vikings to its first-ever trip to the NCAA Division-III World Series last season.