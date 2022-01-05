The Model boys hosted Region 7-AA foe Dade County on Tuesday night, and thanks to a big fourth quarter, defeated the Wolverines 65-47.
Jakenes Heard and Derion Richardson both led the home team in scoring with 13 apiece, but the play of Jeremias Heard in the fourth quarter helped seal the deal.
While Jeremias Heard was a force on defense all night with multiple blocks he did not show much of his offensive game until the fourth quarter when he exploded for 12 points. His scoring outburst helped stretch the Devils (9-3, 2-1 in 7-AA) lead from three at 40-37 at the end of the third quarter to 18 by game’s end.
Model head coach Jacob Travis said he was happy with the play of Jeremias Heard and the play of his team in the second half as a whole.
“He is working on his post moves every day – catching and finishing,” Travis said. “When he does that, it makes it really hard to guard us inside and out. We played much better in the second half. We played really well in a little spurt right there in the first or second quarter, and we got up nine. Dade County is really scrappy and experienced. We got away from moving the basketball and feeding the post, and they got back in the game. The second half was a good response out of our guys to keep it simple.”
Model’s Cole Mathis also finished with 12 on the night.
Dade County (6-6, 1-1) was led in scoring by Brody Cooper with 16 points and Connor Wilburn with eight.
The Devils are on the road on Friday for a big region matchup at Chattooga at 8:30 p.m.
In the Model-Dade County girls game earlier on Tuesday:
Dade County Girls 49, Model 45
The Model girls lost a close one to the Lady Wolverines of Dade County despite battling for much of the contest.
Model’s Sadie Raughton put up a game-high 22 points in the loss, including hitting six 3-pointers. Model head coach Sally Echols shared her thoughts on the game.
“Well, Dade County’s a good team of course,” Echols said. “I felt like the game was lost in the first quarter. We gave up six points with 15 seconds to go in the first quarter. We lost by four. Defensively, our letdowns at the end of the first quarter, the second quarter and the third quarter cost us the game in the end. The turnovers were not ideal, but when you have letdowns like that defensively you feel the effects of it. We definitely felt the effects of our defensive failures tonight.”
August Betz finished second on the team with six points for Model (3-8, 1-2 in 7-AA) while teammates Ansley Coogler and Addison Cantrell finished with five each.
Emma Heard led Dade County (5-6, 2-0) with 14, and Ali Thompson had nine.
The Lady Devils will look to get back on track on Friday when they travel to Chattooga for another region matchup starting at 7 p.m.