An opportunistic and vicious defense coupled with a few timely offensive drives helped power Rome to a 16-6 win over Creekside on Friday night in the third of three Corky Kell Classic at Barron Stadium.
“They were out there for a long time for a first game, and this was kind of our scrimmage and a first game all rolled into one against a team that is one of the best teams in the state at any level,” Rome coach John Reid said. “It was a tough night and a tough team, but I was proud of our kids.”
Neither team could muster much offense in the first quarter with both defenses rising up and making key stops. After Rome’s defense forced Creekside to punt late in the first quarter, a bad snap forced the Seminoles’ punter to fall on the ball and Rome took over at Creekside’s 22 yard line.
Rome receiver DK Daniel broke off a 21-yard run and two plays later Rome tailback Chance Arthur scooted into the end zone from one yard out to give the Wolves a 7-0 lead late in the opening quarter.
Rome’s defense came up big next, as the Wolves forced Creekside’s offense to retreat after taking over on their own 19-yard line. Rome defensive lineman Stephiylan Green caught Creekside quarterback Jaylen Marsh in the end zone. Marsh attempted to throw the ball away but was hit with an intentional grounding penalty resulting in a safety for the Wolves and upping the lead to 9-0.
Creekside finally found some offensive momentum late in the third quarter as Marsh found receiver Krishon Lett for three big pass plays on the drive including a nine-yard touchdown pass on fourth down to cut Rome’s lead to 9-6 with 1:55 remaining in the third quarter.
Rome’s offense refused to give Creekside any momentum, however, as the Wolves took advantage of good starting field position at the 50-yard line. Rome quarterback Reece Fountain hit a big 21-yard pass play to Martavious Collins, and the Wolves took advantage of a Creekside pass interference call to set up shop deep in Seminole territory.
Rome tailback Javarius McDearmont plunged into the end zone from two yards out to up the lead to 16-6 with 10:43 remaining.
Both teams then traded interceptions with Rome’s Martel Hight picking off a pass from Marsh, and on the next possession Creekside returned the favor with Khary Morrow jumping into the air to pick off a Rome pass.
As the clock ran down in the fourth quarter, Creekside managed to get deep into Rome territory before Rome defenders stripped Marsh of the football and linebacker Alto Moore feel on it to effectively end the game.
Creekside tailback Roderick McCrary led all rushers with 105 yards while Lett led all receivers with 90 yards and one touchdown.
DK Daniel was Rome’s leading receiver with 52 yards and Rome’s leading rusher with 21 yards. Fountain finished with nine completions on 13 attempts.
Moore led all tacklers with 10 and one sack, while Tyson Brown added 6.5 tackles and one sack and Green grabbed five tackles and 1.5 sacks.
“Getting that first win is the most important win, because it’s awfully tough to start 0-1,” Reid said.
The win moves Rome to 1-0 on the season while Creekside falls to 0-1. Rome returns to action next week at Barron Stadium when they host Lithonia for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.