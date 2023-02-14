The intensity was ramped up a notch on Saturday at Class A Sectionals at Trion High as wrestlers were looking to clear the final hurdle to earn a berth to the GHSA state traditional tournament.
Several local wrestlers did what they had to do to extend their seasons and clinch a spot in the field in Macon this coming weekend with top-six finishes in their respective weight classes.
Pepperell led the way with six wrestlers punching their ticket to state led by Matthew Waddell who earned a sectional title at 175 pounds. Kolton Edge finished second at 138, and Manolo Deleon was second at 165.
Other Dragons earning spots at state were Cory Moten (third, 126), Jackson Lawrence (third, 157) and Johnathan Hampton (sixth, 120).
Armuchee had five wrestlers make their way through the bracket to finish as state qualifiers. Sharpe Jones had the top finish in second at 175, and Kolby Dempsey was third at 120. Other Indians in the top six were Caden Atkins (fourth, 138), Chaz Brogden (fifth, 106) and Dusty McCollister (fifth, 113).
Coosa saw a trio of wrestlers advance to state with Landon Headrick taking third at 106 for the team's top individual finish. Ryan Spate (fourth, 126) and Waylon Carter (fifth, 132) qualified for Macon as well.
Darlington's Aden Davis had his team's top finish as he placed second at 126 pounds. Also earning state bids from the Tigers were Jack Chandler (fourth, 215) and Jack Cowan (fifth, 175).
The qualifiers from each team will now prepare for the Class A state tournament at the Macon Centreplex which begins on Thursday and wraps up on Saturday.
In other sectionals around the state involving local wrestlers:
Model qualifies seven for state
The Devils traveled to Jeff Davis High for Class AA sectionals and had several wrestlers compete well with seven earning state berths.
Model had a pair of sectionals champs with Riley Davis (175) and Noah Allmon (190) each claiming the top spot in their respective weight classes.
Jonah Houston was runner-up at 113 pounds, and others earning spots at state included Brandon Welsh (fourth, 126), Rylee Kines (fourth, 150), Landon Wade (fifth, 215) and Bryson McJunkin (sixth, 120).
The seven Devils will travel to Macon for the Class AA state tournament starting on Thursday and wrapping up on Saturday.
Rome's Goodgame headed to state
Rome sent a pair of wrestlers to Class AAAAAA sectionals at Johns Creek High on Saturday, and Albert 'Tre' Goodgame earned a spot at state.
Goodgame went unbeaten to claim the sectional title at 285 pounds and punch his ticket to Macon for the Class AAAAAA state tournament that begins on Thursday.
Four locals headed to compete in girls state tournament
A quartet of local girls will be competing for state titles this coming weekend after top-six finishes at sectionals last Friday.
Rome's Rubie Barton (235) and Model's Ryli Howe (135) each finished as runner-up in her weight classes during the competition at Upson Lee High to advance to state.
Pepperell's pair of Gabby Waddell (135) and Madison Baxter (235) both earned fourth-place finishes to claim a berth at state as well.
The four will travel to Macon on Thursday to compete in the GHSA girls state tournament at the Macon Centreplex.