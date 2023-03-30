The chance to continue into the postseason and the chase for a region title was what was driving several local teams on the first day of the Region 7-A Division I Tournament at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College Wednesday with multiple squads moving forward with those goals.
The Armuchee girls and boys and Pepperell girls and boys each clinched a spot in the upcoming Class A Division I state tournament with opening-round wins in the region bracket. The Armuchee boys went on after that in the afternoon session to defeat Trion in a thrilling semifinal match 3-2 to advance to the region finals where they were set to take on Darlington on Thursday.
The Tigers and Lady Tigers each received a bye in the opening round of the region tournament after finishing the regular season in the top spot in the standings. Both teams defeated Pepperell 5-0 in the semifinals on Wednesday afternoon to advance to the region championship match on Thursday.
The Lady Tigers were scheduled to take on Trion on Thursday after the Lady Bulldogs took down the Armuchee girls 3-2 in the semifinals.
Armuchee's boys started the day with a 4-1 win over Coosa to advance. In the semifinals against Trion, the Indians' doubles teams of Jordan Joyce and Sam Woodard (No. 1) and Dylan Pierce and Ryan Strickland (No. 2) earned wins while Trion took the matches at No. 1 and No. 3 singles to even the match at 2-2.
It all came down to No. 2 singles, and Armuchee's Cooper Jenkins battled for a win in three sets to clinch the match for his team as well as a spot in the region finals.
"I am so very proud of this group and the fact they refused to give up," said Armuchee coach Jamey Rice. "Trion is a great team and my hat's off to them. We split with them in the regular season and somehow found a way to win today. I'm super proud of the poise and composure the team."
The Armuchee girls defeated Chattooga 3-2 in the opening round Wednesday morning to advance and clinch a trip to state before a 3-2 loss in the semifinals to Trion.
Pepperell's girls and boys each won in dominant fashion in their opening-round matches, both taking down Dade County 5-0.
"We are excited to make it to state once again," said Pepperell coach Lee Donahue. "We played well with sweeps over Dade County and put forth some great effort against tough Darlington teams. Our goal each year is to make the playoffs and now that we have accomplished that, we can begin to prepare for the first round."
The wins for the Lady Dragons against Dade County came from Allie Adams (No. 1), Cate Branton (No. 2) and Lily Brumbelow (No. 3) in singles play and from the duos of Whitley Mathis and Sarah Gee (No. 1) and Emma Kate Owen and Leighanna Caldwell (No. 2) in doubles).
Pepperell's boys had wins in singles vs. Dade County from Nolan Ely (No. 1), Darnell Sapp (No. 2) and Rob Whelchel (No. 3) and doubles wins from Eric Self and Jax Parker (No. 1) and Jayden Couch and Gavin Whatley (No. 2).
The Pepperell boys were set to take on Trion on Thursday in the region third-place match while the Pepperell girls were scheduled to battle Armuchee for third place as well.
The Coosa boys and girls' seasons came to an end on Wednesday with first-round losses at the region tournament. The Lady Eagles fell 3-2 to Trion while the Coosa boys lost 4-1 to Armuchee.
After the region tournament wrapped up on Thursday, the teams will have a few weeks to prepare for the postseason as state tournament first-round matches must be played by April 20.