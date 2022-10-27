After carding the low round of the tournament with a 5-under round of 67, Jack Stafford finished in second place individually to help the Berry men's golf team to a third place finish at the Chick-Fil-A Collegiate Invitational at Stonebridge Golf Course Tuesday afternoon.
As a team, the Vikings posted the low round of the event Tuesday with a 4-over par score of 292. Stafford's round featured six birdies and just one bogey as he turned in 33 and came home in 34. A six-shot deficit to start the day would prove to be too much to overcome as Prayaag Oruganti earned the win with rounds of 70 and 69 for a 5-under par total of 139, besting Stafford's total score of 143.
The Vikings rose two spots in Tuesday's final round, passing Southern Athletic Association foe Birmingham-Southern in the process.
One of Berry's best individual finishes in the tournament came from its "B" squad as Luke Ommen finished in a tie for fifth on the leaderboard, earning all-tournament honors after a scorecard tiebreaker. Ommen had a 1-under par round of 71 Tuesday, highlighted by an eagle on 17. Ommen opened with a 75 in round three to finish with a score of 146.
For Berry's "A" squad, Day 2 was much better than day one on the whole. Charles Kyle had an eagle en route to an even-par round of 72. A bogey on his final hole put Sam Patterson back to a 76 on the day, but he finished in the top 10 for the event with a 147 thanks to Monday's 71 which paced the squad.
Blake Farbman trimmed five strokes off his score Tuesday as his 77 was good for Berry's fourth team score. Jay Sanders rounded out Berry's "A" team.
On the "B" side, JK Walters had a 77 to go with Monday's 76 to finish in a tie for 27th.
Centre won the team event with a team score of 586, besting Emory by one stroke as the Colonels played the final hole in 1-over par, compared to 3-over for Emory to account for the two-shot swing entering the final hole.
The Vikings will now be idle until starting the spring season in March.
In the women's tournament:
Fritts finish strong for Berry women
Taking two strokes off her score from day one, Teagan Fritts carded a 76 in round two to move two slots up the individual leaderboard into a tie for 13th at the Chick-Fil-A Invitational at the Coosa Country Club, with Berry's women's golf team bouncing up to sixth in the final team standings.
The Vikings were able to bypass Huntingdon to move into the top six in the 13-team event. Berry finished with a 646, with Tuesday's 321 four strokes better than Monday's opening round.
Fritts had Berry's low round of the tournament Tuesday. Even with a quadrupule bogey, Fritts didn't let the round get away, finishing with two birdies and two bogies to card a 76, just one stroke out of the top 10.
The best improvement on the course for the Vikings came from Sara Beth Scarborough. After a tough 88 in her first round, Scarborough knocked 10 strokes off her tally in round two to card a 78 with 12 pars. The round vaulted her 20 slots up the individual leaderboard to 30th overall.
After a 77 on Monday, Sydney Bowes came back with an 80 on day two to provide another one of Berry's countable scores. Bowes earned a top 20 finish for the event with a tie for 18th.
Clara Smith and Allee Mainord rounded out the scorecards for Berry's "A" squad in the event, as the two finished in 39th and 56th, respectively.
Berry's "B" team finished in 10th, beating three other full teams in the process. Amanda Milner's 80 Tuesday was the low round for the "B" team in the event, helping her finish in a tie for 36th. Anna DeMersseman improved greatly on day two with an 81, 11 strokes better than her first round score.
The Vikings will be off for the rest of fall before returning in the spring season.