Get ready to have a fun and sporty 2023 by registering your children for youth sports at Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation.
Spring sports registrations open on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 with early-bird registration discounts available.
Baseball, t-ball and softball will begin their spring seasons in early March and will have early registration discounts until late January. Sports fee assistance is available for those who qualify.
“One of the biggest complaints when people register is that they forgot or didn’t realize registration was open. This is the third year that we have opened registration for all youth sports the first week in January to give everyone plenty of time to register their kids and take advantage of early registration discounts,” Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation director Todd Wofford said. “On top of that, we don’t want financial strains to exclude any child from participating in our sports and activities, so we offer scholarships that can cover up to 75 percent of a program’s cost.”
Registration is also open for our fall and winter sports, including football, cheerleading, fall baseball, fall t-ball and fall softball as well as volleyball and for the 2023-2024 youth basketball season.
To register, visit our web site at rfpra.com or come to our offices at One Shorter Avenue.