Rome upcoming freshman Brooklen Spivey has had a memorable summer to say the least as he can now call himself a national champion...well a two-time national champion to be exact.
Spivey recently traveled to New York to compete against the best youth track and field athletes in the country at the USA Track and Field National Youth Outdoor Championships and proved he is right there at the top in two separate events. He claimed first-place medals in both the shot put and discus in the 13-14 division at the meet which was held at Icahn Stadium in Randalls Island Park from June 29-July 2.
"First I just want to say thanks to all my coaches for helping guide me to being successful like this," said Spivey, who also will also play football at Rome. "It was really a great experience. I got to compete against the best. I knew I had the talent to do it. I've come a very long way to show my talent in front of a lot of people, especially with major improvement."
Spivey had a throw of 40.26 meters in the discus to edge out the second-place competitor by less than half a meter (39.89). He then had an even more dominant effort in the shot put with a distance of 14.15 meters, which was almost three meters ahead of the second-place finisher (11.36).
Spivey said he knew he had it in him to show improvement after placing in the top five last year in both events at the national meet when it was held in Rome after he had just started competing a few months earlier.
"In Rome last year we hosted the national meet, and I placed fifth in the nation for both shot put and discus after I had been throwing just a few months until that point," said Spivey. "So this year throughout the season I was ranked as the best in the state and top-five nationally for both events so I knew that I had to go get it done, and I did."
During his trip Spivey also got the chance to do a bit of sightseeing and exploring around New York, including a trip to see the Statue of Liberty. He said everything combined with the trip overall and the competition made the week something that he will remember for a long time.
"Overall it was a really fun experience going from Rome to New York to compete against the best," said Spivey. "I learned a lot over the past few months, and I was able to achieve a goal that I had in mind."