Berry freshman Ethan Smith was named Newcomer of the Year and Luke Syverson was named Coach of the Year as the Southern Athletic Association announced its awards for the 2023 Men's Track and Field season.
The awards were announced by the league office in Atlanta Wednesday morning.
In addition, the league also formally announced the All-SAA teams, as decided on the track at the SAA Championships in Danville, Ky. In all, 18 Vikings earned All-SAA recognition, with five earning First Team, six earning Second Team and seven earning Honorable Mention status. Athletes were given status based on their highest finish at the meet.
At the SAA Championships, the freshman Smith won the 1,500 meter, finished third in the 800, and was part of Berry's 4x400 Relay team that finished second. He helped to account for 24 points toward the Berry team score and was the highest scoring freshman at the championship meet.
Syverson guided the Vikings to back-to-back SAA Championships. After winning the program's first SAA Championship in 2022 at Valhalla Stadium, Syverson's squad went on the road and scored the most points in SAA Championship history on the men's side to win the championship for the second time.
Athletes that won events at the SAA Championships earn First Team All-SAA honors. For the Vikings, that includes Smith, David Billiard (Shot Put and Discus), Jahari Jones (400), Bradshaw Lathbury (5,000 and 10,000) and Dawson Livingston (Hammer Throw).
Athletes that placed as high as second in events earn Second Team All-SAA recognition. Those athletes for Berry include Dom De Lillo (800), Alden McDonald (Pole Vault), Mason Robinson (Shot Put and Hammer Throw), Jackson Sears (Javelin), James Keith III (4x400 Relay) and Deiondre Wilson (4x400 Relay).
Honorable Mention status went to athletes that placed as high as third in events. That list for Berry includes Troy Blackwood (5,000), Ben Hanlon (3,000 Steeplechase), Peter Ivester (1,500), Hayden Raikes (4x100 Relay), Christian Rivera (4x100 Relay), Andrew Rexrode (Pole Vault), and Marcus Wilson (4x100 Relay).