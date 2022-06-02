The summer has officially arrived and for this local sports editor it provides a little bit of a chance to catch my breath. After about nine straight months of what seemed like non-stop sports coverage from high school to college to various other local interests, it's nice to have a few consecutive days where I'm not driving from one event to another to another and so on.
At the same time, I miss that hustle and bustle and no shortage of local content to put in the sports section. I have told people before that this time of the year also provides me with a different kind of stress because my main goal for the RNT sports section is to provide plenty of local stories, photos and schedules, and when there isn't a ton going on, that goal is tough to achieve.
Thankfully, the Rome Braves being in town and other various sports feature ideas that have been put on hold during the busy months will provide me with enough to fill up the pages until we go full speed back into the Fall sports schedule. That's right, high school football, softball, volleyball and cross country as well as local college fall sports will be cranking up before we know it.
Another thing the slow sports schedule allows me to do is to collect my thoughts enough to write a column here or there. Hopefully this will be the first of many over the next couple months.
Here are a couple things I've had on my mind recently:
Mrs. Ann Keller
We lost a kind and encouraging woman earlier this week as Mrs. Ann Keller, of Rockmart, passed away at the age of 89.
I got to know Mrs. Ann by way of her friendship with previous RNT Sports Editor David Dawson, who was my first boss out of college and still one of my best friends to this day. Her and Dave developed a relationship through his coverage of Rockmart High sports, mostly softball, as she was a die-hard supporter of the Lady Jackets, for which her grandchildren played.
During one of Dave's visits back to Rome a few years ago after he and his family moved to Nashville, Dave and I took the short trip to Rockmart and visited with Mrs. Ann at her house just to catch up. We talked about local sports, caught up on how everyone in the family was doing and just spent some time together.
Fast forward to this past September when I came back to the RNT as sports Editor, one of the first calls I received was from Mrs. Ann to tell me how happy and proud she was to see me in that position. She knew I had learned the majority of what I took with me into this job from my time working for Dave, and she was excited to what I would do with the sports section.
She offered me both encouragement and suggestions. In the time between September and now, every once in a while she would call and leave me voicemails or just chat about things. In the kindest way, she asked me a few times about trying to get more Rockmart High sports items in the RNT, and I told her that with the reduction in staff, we had focused our attention on the schools in Rome and Floyd County while the Polk Standard Journal did a great job keeping up with Rockmart and Cedartown. Still, she was encouraging.
Along with Rockmart sports, two other things I know she was passionate about was the newspaper and the Atlanta Braves. Those are two things I can definitely get on board with as well.
I was saddened to hear the news of Mrs. Ann's passing at the age of 89 earlier this week after a sudden illness. I will miss that random phone call every few months, and I know her absence will be felt by her family and friends. My prayers and thoughts are with them during this time.
Braves' inconsistency is frustrating
In honor of Mrs. Ann's love of the Braves, I wanted to talk briefly about their current state of affairs. To say this year's team is frustrating would be an understatement. The only thing they are consistent with is their inconsistency.
As of when I'm writing this, Atlanta is currently 24-27 and 10.5 games back of the Mets in the NL East. They have yet to win more than two games in a row at any point over the first two months of the season, which is almost unbelievable with as much talent as they have on the roster.
They seem to find different ways to lose on a routine basis whether it's a botched play defensively, one or two costly made pitches by starters or the bullpen or the lack of ability to drive in runs in big situations. You know, the areas that successful teams seem to figure out.
It's still early, and I keep reminding myself that they are the defending World Series champs to take away some of the frustration and anxiety, but it's getting toward the time where they need to get something going in the right direction before it's too late.
It seems very easy to say that they are lacking leadership after the loss of Freddie Freeman to free agency, but maybe that is the case. Someone needs to step up in that role. We shall see if anyone does.