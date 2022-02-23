The Piedmont women's basketball team advanced past LaGrange with a 79-57 win in the USA South Tournament Quarterfinals on Tuesday night at Cave Arena.
The Lady Lions led wire-to-wire, jumping out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter and never looking back.
Senior guard and former Armuchee High standout Livia Skinner continued her amazing play, scoring a season-best 33 points on 16-of-24 shooting to go with four assists and four steals. Klaire Varney returned to the lineup and was the only other Piedmont player in double figures, with 15 points on 9-of-10 from the free throw line.
With the win, Piedmont advances to the USA South Tournament Semifinals, which will take place at Southern Virginia University on Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.. The Lady Lions will take on SVU, which defeated Mary Baldwin tonight.
The Lady Lions blitzed the Panthers in the first quarter with an 8-2 run to start the contest. While LaGrange fought back to make it a 10-7 game, Piedmont then answered with a 12-5 run to end the quarter.
Piedmont's press defense was highly effective in the early going, forcing 11 Panthers turnovers in the first 15 minutes of basketball.
The Lady Lions shot almost 55 percent from the floor in the first half and led by 14 points at the break, led by Skinner's 15 points.
Morgan Grant's layup cut LaGrange's deficit to 12 points on the Panthers' first possession of the second half. However, that was as close as the game was from that point on. Piedmont held the Panthers to just seven points in the period and ended the quarter on a 15-5 run to take a 61-37 lead into final 10 minutes.
Although the Panthers played until the end, putting up a game-high 20 points in the final quarter, the outcome was already decided, as the Lady Lions cruised to a 22-point victory.
The win marks 10 in a row for the Lions over the Panthers.
Up next, Piedmont will head to the USA South Tournament Semifinals for the sixth consecutive season. The Lady Lions will take on No. 1 seed Southern Virginia, which is hosting the final two rounds.
TURNING POINT: Piedmont forced 16 LaGrange turnovers in the first half and led wire-to-wire to claim the victory.
STANDOUT PERFORMANCES: Skinner continued her superb season for the Lady Lions, scoring a season-best 33 points in the win. She has now scored 88 points over her last three games.
INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Piedmont scored 31 points off turnovers and had 24 fastbreak points in the win.