LEXINGTON, Ky. - Despite a season-high 28 points from former Armuchee High standout Livia Skinner, the Piedmont women's basketball team fell, 84-69, to Alma on Saturday afternoon in its opening game of the Pat Deacon Thanksgiving Tournament in Lexington, Kentucky.
The Scots caught fire from beyond the arc all afternoon, making 14-of-22 three pointers including five each from Stasha Warchock and Taylor Sas.
Alma controlled the game from start-to-finish, with Piedmont's only lead coming at 2-0 in the first minute of the contest.
Despite the loss, Skinner continued her outstanding play, leading all scorers with 28 points on 11-of-16 from the field. The senior from Rome, Georgia knocked down 2-of-3 from long range and made all four of her free throw attempts.
The Scots' offensive explosion began early as they put up a 24-point first quarter to jump out to the early advantage. Alma shot 8-of-12 from the field and made all seven of their three point attempts.
The second quarter was more of the same. However, Piedmont scored 23 points of its own in the second 10 minutes to stay within striking distance. The Lady Lions connected on each of their six free throw attempts in the period and went into the locker room trailing 49-41. Overall, Alma made 12-of-16 from beyond the arc in the first half.
Alma led by as many as 14 points early in the third quarter before the Lady Lions used a 9-0 run to cut their deficit to 59-54. However, the Scots responded by scoring the final five points of the quarter, capped by a buzzer-beating three-pointer to go back up by 10 heading to the fourth.
The fourth quarter deficit proved to be too much for Piedmont to overcome as Alma led by double digits for the entirety of the final 10 minutes to seal the win.
TURNING POINT: After the Lady Lions had cut their deficit to 59-54 late in the third quarter, a 5-0 run to end the period by the Scots ended the rally and put the momentum squarely on their side to begin the fourth quarter.
STANDOUT PERFORMANCES: Skinner poured in a season-best 28 points while adding four rebounds and four assists. Hope Franklin added 14 points and eight rebounds in 23 minutes.
INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: The Scots knocked down 16 three pointers with 12 coming in the first half.