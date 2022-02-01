The Piedmont women's basketball team won going away on Sunday, taking down Huntingdon 76-57 at Cave Arena.
The win marked the Lady Lions' 10th in a row with eight of those wins coming in the month of January.
One day after scoring 27 points in a road win at Maryville, senior guard and former Armuchee high standout Livia Skinner led the team with 20 points while adding seven assists and four rebounds.
Nakiyah Washington (15 pts, 10 reb) and Hope Franklin (10 pts, 10 reb) each notched double-doubles, with Washington picking up her second of the season and Franklin delivering her team-leading fifth of the campaign.
Unlike Saturday's win at Maryville, Piedmont was off to a slow start in the first half as the Hawks took a 12-10 lead late in the first quarter. However, a quick 7-3 run to end the period for Piedmont gave it the lead and from there, Huntingdon was never able to retake the advantage.
Piedmont dominated at the free throw line in the first half, converting on 20-of-25 free throw attempts over the first 20 minutes. Five of Klaire Varney's seven first-half points came from the line. The Hawks were able to keep within striking distance, trailing 44-37 in a high-scoring first half.
Huntingdon allowed Piedmont just one free throw attempt in the third quarter and kept its deficit at seven heading to the final period.
However, the fourth quarter allowed the Lady Lions to separate as a quick 6-0 run all but put the game away at 61-48. Piedmont's largest lead of the game was 19 points, coming late in the fourth quarter as the final score stayed at 19.
Eight of Piedmont's 10 wins during the streak have been by double digits.
Up next, the Lady Lions will take to the road, battling Brevard this Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 6 p.m.
TURNING POINT:
- The Lady Lions used a quick 6-0 run early in the fourth quarter to take control of the contest.
STANDOUT PERFORMANCES:
- Skinner led all scorers with 20 points while adding seven assists and four rebounds. The Rome, Ga. native has now scored 20 or more points seven times.
- Washington (15 pts, 10 reb) and Franklin (10 pts, 10 reb) each delivered double-doubles as the duo joined Skinner in double figures.
INSIDE THE BOX SCORE:
- Piedmont's aggressive offensive play paid off, as it earned 35 free throw attempts and made 27 compared to Huntingdon's eight free throws made.