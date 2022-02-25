Piedmont women's basketball senior guard and former Armuchee High standout Livia Skinner was named USA South Player of the Year as the league office announced its end-of-year awards Thursday morning.
Skinner becomes the second Lady Lion in the past four years to earn the conference's top honor, joining Armari Price from the 2018-19 campaign.
Joining Skinner on the listing is junior forward Nakiyah Washington, who earns All-Conference honors for the third consecutive season, and senior guard Klaire Varney, who earns All-USA South honors for the fourth time in her career.
LIVIA SKINNER, Player of the Year, All-USA South First Team, All-USA South West Division First Team
Skinner was spectacular from start-to-finish this season, yet somehow played her best basketball down the stretch. For the campaign the Rome, Georgia native ranks second in the USA South in points per game (17.7) while her 52.6% from the field is fourth in the league and first among guards. Skinner's 40.6% mark from long range ranks third in the league.
This marks Skinner's second straight All-Conference selection, as she was named All-USA South West Division First Team last season. However this season she took her game to new heights, leading the Lady Lions in points (424) and steals (60) while ranking second on the squad in assists (81). She tallied 20 or more points 10 times including a season-best 33 points in Tuesday's USA South Tournament Quarterfinal victory over LaGrange.
KLAIRE VARNEY, All-USA South West Division Second Team
In her debut season with the Lady Lions, Varney earned All-USA South honors for the fourth consecutive season after being named All-USA South First Team the past three seasons at Maryville. The Crossville, Tennessee native currently ranks second on the team in points (266), three-pointers (27) and steals (57). This season, Varney has scored in double figures 15 times including a season-best 22 points in a home win over Oglethorpe. In the USA South Tournament Quarterfinals, Varney delivered a solid 15 points on 9-of-10 from the foul line.
NAKIYAH WASHINGTON, All-USA South West Division Second Team
Washington continued her outstanding career in Demorest, earning All-USA South honors for the third consecutive season to start her career. She was named All-West Division Second Team as a freshman and was an All-West Division First Team member in 2020-21. This season, Washington ranks second on the team in points per game (12.5) and rebounds per game (5.1) while leading the squad in free throws made (64). The junior from Adairsville, Georgia scored in double figures 16 times out of 21 games played and also recorded a pair of double doubles. Washington reached her season high of 20 points on two occasions. Earlier this month, she was named CoSIDA Academic All-District, becoming just the second Piedmont student athlete to earn CoSIDA All-District honors in multiple sports.