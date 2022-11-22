Brandon Cade, Tonny Garcia, Matthew Syverson and Terence Thorpe were each selected First Team Offense and Connor Cheyunski and Elohim Hull were named First Team Defense as the Southern Athletic Association announced its post-season awards for football for 2022 on Tuesday.
In addition, Bryce Herring was named SAA Newcomer of the Year and Tonny Garcia was voted by the SAA’s coaches as the best Offensive Lineman in the 2022 season.
In all, 20 different players received 21 different honrs from the SAA, as Syverson was named Honorable Mention Punter in addition to being the First Team kicker.
“We are really honored to see so many All-SAA award winners from Berry,” said Berry head coach Tony Kunczewski. “We are happy to know a lot are coming back next year. To see another Newcomer of the Year Award winner come from our team bodes well for the future. Our conference keeps getting better and better each year so it becomes even more of an honor for our guys.”
Cade was Berry’s leading rusher in 2022, going for 757 yards and 11 touchdowns in 122 attempts. The sophomore, the SAA Newcomer of the Year in 2021, averaged 6.2 yards per carry.
Garcia and Thorpe were two of Berry’s primary offensive linemen all season, with Garcia earning the “unofficial” Offensive Lineman of the Year award in 2022. The duo helped Berry rush for over 2,000 yards as a team in 2022, while only allowing 13 sacks. In all, Berry averaged 407 yards of offense behind a stout O-Line anchored by Garcia and Thorpe.
Syverson was perfect on his extra point attempts in 2022, going 45-of-45. He also made eight field goals in 13 attempts, connecting on a Berry-record 52-yard try Sept. 17 against Wisconsin-Whitewater. In earning Honorable Mention punter status, Syverson averaged 39.8 yards per kick with 14 punts inside the 20.
Cheyunski had 45 tackles for the Vikings in 2022. The linebacker added three sacks for a loss of 16 yards and three quarterback hurries. The graduate student was a Second Team All-SAA honoree in 2021.
Berry’s leading tackler in 2022, Hull had 55 tackles, four tackles for a loss, a forced fumble for the season, with his game-winning blocked extra point in overtime providing the margin of victory in Berry’s win at Centre. The senior was an All-SAA Second Team honoree in 2021.
The SAA Newcomer of the Year and the headliner on the SAA Second Team for Berry, Herring grew into a big receiving threat as the season went on. Herring closed the year with a team-best 31 catches while tying for the team-lead in yardage with 452. His six touchdown receptions were also a team-high.
Josh Rodgers earned Second Team All-SAA honors as the other half of Berry’s two-headed running back duo. The sophomore ran for 622 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 5.6 yards per carry.
David Billiard and Hayden Cagle were two vital cogs in Berry’s offensive line, as each earned Second Team All-SAA status. Billiard saw action in all 10 games, with Cagle seeing the field in eight contests.
Walker Williams picked up Second Team All-SAA accolades as a tight end. The sophomore had seven catches for 66 yards and a touchdown in 2022.
Jake Weitkamp returned for his final year of eligibility and earned Second Team All-SAA honors as a linebacker. Weitkamp was second on the team in tackles with 52 as a defensive lineman. He also recorded six tackles for a loss including three sacks, and had a blocked kick.
In addition to Syverson, eight other Vikings earned All-SAA Honorable Mention honors. Among those is Blake Hembree, who became Berry’s starting quarterback midway through the season. Hembree finished the season 86-of-148 passing for 1,148 yards and 13 touchdowns. An SAA Offensive Player of the Week honoree in 2022, Hembree also ran for 106 yards and a score.
Another SAA Honorable Mention member, Colby Brookshire grew into a threat along Berry’s defensive line in 2022. The junior ended up with a pair of quarterback hurries, a pass breakup, and 2.5 tackles for a loss.
Cameron Kawa, who also picked up All-SAA Honorable Mention status, was one of Berry’s top receiving threats in 2022. He closed the season with 15 catches for 187 yards and four touchdowns for the Vikings in his junior year.
In many ways the heart and soul of Berry’s linebacker corps, Brock Skinner fought through injuries to be a key member of Berry’s team in 2022. Only playing in six games, Skinner still finished sixth on the Berry squad in tackles with 34 and led the team in tackles for a loss with 10. In his final game as a Viking, Skinner also added a pick-six to his resume and closes 2022 as an SAA Honorable Mention honoree.
Kristofer Thomas earned SAA Honorable Mention recognition after finishing third on the Berry team in tackles with 43. Thomas also added four pass breakups and an interception to his list of statistical accomplishments in 2022.
Kuannas Walker was an SAA Honorable Mention honoree as a defensive lineman after collecting 22 tackles in 2022. Of his 22 tackles, 2.5 were tackles for a loss.
Jake Whitten was an All-SAA Honorable Mention honoree as a safety. The sophomore played in all 10 games and had 40 tackles, including two tackles for a loss and a sack. Whitten also picked up an interception and broke up three passes.
Berry’s final SAA Honorable Mention honoree, Deiondre Wilson made one of the biggest plays of the season in his first game when he caught the game-winning 50-yard touchdown against Maryville in the final seconds. For the year, the junior finished with 42 catches, tying for the team-lead in yards with 452, and adding three touchdowns.