Six Berry women's lacrosse players earned Southern Athletic Association All-SAA awards Tuesday afternoon, highlighted by First Team honors for Haley Larsen and Mary Axelson.
Axelson, an SAA Defensive Player of the Week honoree March 28, earned First Team recognition for her sophomore season. The Atlanta native had 25 ground balls and caused 31 turnovers during her sophomore campaign. She caused a season-high seven turnovers in the program's first-ever win over Centre back on March 4.
Larsen was a strong force on draw controls for the Vikings during her sophomore season. Picking up First Team All-SAA recognition for the second year in a row, the Grandville, Mich., native had 44 goals and eight assists for the Vikings in 2022. Larson also had 120 draw controls for the season, averaging 8.57 per game. She added 55 ground balls and 31 caused turnovers.
Collecting All-SAA Second Team honors for the Vikings were Abby Sprayberry and Molley Cross.
A sophomore from Watkinsville, Ga., Sprayberry had 40 points on the season for the Vikings thanks to 29 goals and 11 assists. Sprayberry picked up 47 ground balls and corralled 39 draw controls during 2022. A Second Team All-SAA selection in 2021, Sprayberry scored a season-best six goals in a win at Hendrix March 26.
Cross had a 53 point season thanks to 31 goals and 22 assists. A freshman from Alpharetta, Ga., Cross picked up a season-high nine ground balls at Oglethorpe Apr. 12. An attacker, Cross also caused 12 turnovers.
Earning Honorable Mention honors from the SAA were Sophie Morris and Adrienna Van Soelen.
Morris, a freshman, finished her first season with the Vikings with 27 caused turnovers. The Centreville, Va., native picked up 30 ground balls on defense during the 2022 campaign for the Vikings.
Van Soelen had 29 goals to help lead the offensive charge for the Vikings. The sophomore was an SAA Honorable Mention honoree in 2021, and finished 2022 with 39 points and 38 ground balls.
Banfield, Steiner lead Berry men's All-SAA picks
Four members of the Berry men's lacrosse team, highighted by First Team members Tyler Banfield and Noah Steiner, were recognized with All-Southern Athletic Association honors as the SAA announced its postseason recognition two days after the end of the SAA tournament.
Banfield, from Grayson, Ga., earned First Team All-SAA recognition after leading the Vikings in points during the 2022 campaign with 44. The junior had 29 goals and 15 assists, both career-bests. Banfield played in all 14 games for the Vikings in 2022, scoring a goal in every game played.
Steiner, a graduate student who played all five seasons with Berry, earned First Team All-SAA recognition for the second year in a row. The North Carolina native scored a career-best 10 goals and added two assists as a long stick midfielder. He also caused 19 turnovers and picked up 39 ground balls.
One of the best faceoff specialists in the southeast, Nick English earned Second Team All-SAA recognition. English won 201 faceoffs this season, or 66.7 percent of each faceoff he took. Named to the USILA Team of the Week earlier in 2022, English also picked up 105 ground balls during the season.
Jackson Blaylock earned All-SAA recognition for the second year in a row, this year picking up Honorable Mention status. The Colorado Springs, Colo., native scored 13 goals and added a career-best 12 assists for 25 total points. He had a hat trick in Berry's double overtime victory over Carthage March 15.