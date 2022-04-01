Georgia Highlands' Jashanti Simmons has been named the 2021-22 NJCAA Division I Women's Basketball Player of the Year.
The sophomore averaged 17.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists this season. Simmons recorded six double-doubles and scored 20-plus points in 13 games. Simmons led the conference in seven statistical categories, including points per game and steals (51).
Simmon's successful season also earned her the 2022 WBCA Two-Year College Player of the Year, NJCAA First Team All-America recognition, and was one of 10 two-year players selected as 2022 WBCA Two-Year College Coaches' All-Americans. In her storied career, the Eatonton, Ga., native has also notched GCAA Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year honors.
"Jashanti has had a great two years here at Georgia Highlands College," said head coach and Athletic Director Brandan Harrell. "She has worked extremely hard and has been blessed to be surrounded by some great teammates. Jashanti is a great player and even better person that is deserving of all of the recognition that she has received."
Simmons helped lead the Lady Chargers to 32-3 overall record, a GCAA title, Region 17 Championship title, NJCAA Southeast District Championship title, and a NJCAA DI Women's Basketball Championship tournament berth. Georgia Highlands finished their season as the runner-up in the National Tournament after falling to No. 17 Tyler, 92-80, in the NJCAA Division I Women's Basketball Championship in Lubbock, Texas.
"She is a testament to a little bit of faith and a lot of hard work," said Harrell. "I am so happy for Jashanti for being named the NJCAA player of the year and can't wait to see what the future holds for her."
The 5-foot-8 forward will continue her collegiate basketball career at Troy University.