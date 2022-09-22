Jashanti Simmons, recent guard for the Georgia Highlands College Lady Chargers, has become one of the college’s most decorated student-athletes.
Simmons graduated this summer from Georgia Highlands with an associate degree in recreation management and is off to Troy University to continue her education and play for the Troy Trojans.
Arriving at Georgia Highlands from Eatonton and a graduate of Putnam County High School, Simmons has been honored with being named the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Player of the Year and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Player of the year – a first for the Lady Chargers' program.
“What Jashanti accomplished here at GHC is really what the two-year college experience is all about,” Lady Chargers head basketball coach Brandan Harrell said. “Jashanti came in as a quiet, underrecruited basketball player from Eatonton, and she left GHC as the most decorated women’s basketball player in GHC’s short 10-year history.”
Her accomplishments also include being named a two-time NJCAA First Team All-American and a two-time WBCA All-American. Simmons became GHC’s first 1,000-point scorer, including when the Lady Chargers only played 25 games in the 2020-2021 as compared to the 35 games typically played during a season.
During her two years, Georgia Highlands went 53-7 overall and 29-1 in the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association. The Lady Chargers made two consecutive national tournament appearances with a NJCAA National runner-up finish in 2022.
Simmons said she had a great experience during her time as a Georgia Highlands student and Lady Charger.
“I had a few ups and downs at some moments, but I managed to keep my head straight and focus,” Simmons said. “If you needed help, all you needed to do was ask, and going to the Tutorial Center would help too.”
At Troy University, Simmons plans to continue to demonstrate prowess on the court while earning her bachelor’s degree in Hospitality, Sport and Tourism Management. She credits Georgia Highlands with helping build a foundation for the next step in her academic and athletic career.
“Attending GHC and playing basketball at GHC has prepared me as a better person not just on the court but also in the classroom and just in general,” Simmons said.