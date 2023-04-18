Darlington School senior Grant Sikes signed a tennis scholarship Thursday with Roanoke College in Salem, Virginia.
Sikes said of the signing: "It means a lot. It's been a goal of mine since I started with tennis. I started a little late in eighth grade and really started focusing on it a lot in ninth grade. Before that basketball was my sport, but once I switched to tennis, I just fell in love with it. Everyone said that I had the potential to play at the next level so I made that my goal and really had tunnel vision from that point on. It just caps off a fun four years of high school. There were ups and downs, but this is a great way to end it. It just feels like the cherry on top.
“I had never heard of Roanoke before I got an email about it a few months ago. I reached out to the coach and did some research on the tennis team, and after a match one night, I got in the car with with Todd (Kelley) and took the trip up there. It was just perfect to me when I made that visit. From the start everyone was welcoming, they have nice facilities and I pretty much knew 100 percent that's where I wanted to go. Since then a lot of the players have reached out, and it feels like I'm joining a big family.
“There would be nothing better than ending high school with a state championship and then moving on to college. We've been working toward that all year as a team. We have made the state tournament the last two years, but this year it feels like we have all the pieces to the puzzle to go all the way.”
Also attending the signing ceremony Thursday and pictured along with Sikes (seated, center) were (seated, from left) stepfather Todd Kelley, mother Jennifer Kelley, sister Quinn Sikes, grandmother Lynn Kellogg, (standing, from left) father Brian Sikes and grandfather Larry Kellogg.