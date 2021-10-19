The Gulf South Conference announced its 2021-22 Women's Basketball Preseason Release this past Friday, unveiling the preseason all-conference team, the league's top newcomers, and the predicted order of finish as selected by the GSC's head coaches.
The league also honored its top newcomers on Friday, and Shorter Women's Basketball was represented by Azaria Howard and Tiara Lewis. Howard is a graduate transfer center from Mississippi Valley State. She averaged 8.0 points per game and 4.2 rebounds per game while playing 17.9 minutes per game in the 2019-2020 season. She also averaged 8.0 points per game and 5.5 rebounds per game before getting injured and missing the rest of the 2020-2021 season.
"We are excited to have Azaria apart of Hawk Nation. She brings us a wealth of experience inside, veteran leadership and has the ability to score and make plays down the stretch. I am excited to see her hit the floor after being sidelined part of last season," Head Coach LaSheena Nation stated.
Lewis is a freshman from Marietta, Georgia, having played at Osborne High School. In her senior season, she averaged 18.1 points per game, 9.8 rebounds per game, 2.6 steals per game, and 1.3 blocks per game.
"Tiara is going to play some big-time minutes for us in all positions this season. She has come in as a Freshman, competed every day and got better. She is athletic, physical and versatile, and the sky is the limit for her overall potential," Coach Nation.
As Nation enters her first season with the Lady Hawks, the tip-off scrimmage against Brenau University will be held on Monday, October 25th at Shorter at 6 p.m.
A full list of the 2021 GSC Women's Basketball Preseason Coaches' Poll can be found below.
2021-22 GSC WBB Preseason Coaches' Poll
Rank School (First-Place Votes) Total Pts
1. Union (10) 142
2. Lee (1) 126
3. Valdosta State (2) 122
4. Montevallo 116
5. Delta State 91
6. Alabama Huntsville 88
7. West Alabama 83
8. West Florida 66
9. West Georgia 61
10. Christian Brothers 46
11. Mississippi College 33
12. Auburn Montgomery 24
13. Shorter 16