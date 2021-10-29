The reason a coach schedules preseason exhibition games is to see how his or her team handles game-type situations before they open the regular season.
Shorter first-year women's head coach Lasheena Nation got a chance to see what her team is made of in crunch time on Thursday night as her Lady Hawks found a way to hold off a late charge from Central Georgia Tech for a 78-75 win at the Winthrop-King Centre.
Shorter led 61-51 to open the final quarter and built a 71-60 lead midway through the period, but Central Georgia Tech continued to fight and pulled within two in the final minutes. The Lady Hawks made some crucial defensive stops and got to the line where they knocked down some big free throws to seal the win, however.
Nation said she was pleased with how her Lady Hawks finished the game off as well as the leadership her upper classmen showed, but that the final quarter definitely highlighted some areas her team needs to clean up.
"We had good leadership from Jasmine Gaines and Azaria Howard, two of our graduate transfers," said Nation. "They really keep people uplifted on the court even when things aren't going our way like some of that fourth quarter. They are like secondary coaches on the floor.
"I do think we will get better and learn from our mistakes. We had 26 turnovers tonight. You're not going to win a lot of games with that many turnovers. So we've got some things to work on and need some other girls to step up. We'll get it figured out."
Shorter started the game strong in the first quarter and built a lead before Central Georgia Tech rallied to take a 22-17 lead at the end of the the period. The Lady Hawks' cold streak offensively extended into the second quarter as they trailed 39-35 at the half.
Shorter's biggest quarter came in the third where they controlled the game on both ends of the court to outscore Central Georgia Tech 26-12 in the period and take a 61-51 lead to the fourth.
The Lady Hawks had balanced scoring for the night with Howard and Kelly Pickett each tallying 15 points to lead the way. Gaines added 14 points, Alana Moore scored 13 off the bench and Jamilla Harrison and Tiara Lewis each contributed 10. Gaines and Harrison were big from the free throw line as well, each knocking down 8-of-12 attempts.
Chelsea Cross led Central Georgia Tech in scoring with 14 points. Haneefat Adanijo added 12, and Shynique McGee scored 11.
Shorter will be back on the court on Wednesday, Nov. 10 when they travel to take on the University of Alabama-Birmingham at 7 p.m.
Nation said her team has some positives to build on but several aspects of the game to improve to reach their potential this season.
"We feel really good about our post play," said Nation. "We've got some really skilled, solid players there that are going to play big minutes for us. I think adjusting to the way they are going to call fouls is going to be tough in the beginning, and we've got a lot of younger players that have to adjust to the speed of the college game. Our three-point shooting needs to improve also."