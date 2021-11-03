The Lady Hawks (16-11) defeated the Valdosta State University Lady Blazers (11-17) 3-0 on Tuesday evening at home. Shorter also clinched a playoff spot in the Gulf South Conference (GSC) tournament after Tuesday's win.
The Lady Hawks defeated the Lady Blazers 25-19 in the first set, 27-25 in the second set and 25-23 in the third set.
Emma Richardson had eight kills for Shorter while Katherine Patrick had six and Casey Raschen had five. Annie Smith had 13 assists, and Lacee Glover added in 10 digs.
As a team, the Lady Hawks had 30 kills, eight aces, nine blocks, 26 assists and 34 digs.
Valdosta State overall had 33 kills, seven aces, eight blocks, 24 assists and 33 digs.
Shorter returns to action on Friday, November 5 against the University of Alabama Huntsville at 6 p.m. in the Winthrop-King Centre.
In other recent Shorter volleyball action:
Lady Hawks fly past West Alabama
The Lady Hawks (15-11) defeated the University of West Alabama Lady Tigers (1-19) 3-1 on Saturday afternoon at West Alabama.
The Lady Hawks defeated the Lady Tigers 26-24 in the first set and 25-17 in the second set. West Alabama defeated Shorter 25-22 in the third set, but Shorter bounced back and defeated West Alabama 25-18 in the fourth set.
Lacee Glover had 13 kills for Shorter. Carrington Terrell and Casey Raschen both had three blocks while Glover had two. Annie Smith had 21 assists and Taryn Cycholl had 20. Madison Sprosty added in 15 digs.
As a team, the Lady Hawks had 58 kills, 11 aces, 10 blocks, 53 assists and 53 digs.
West Alabama overall had 42 kills, eight aces, eight blocks, 40 assists and 48 digs.