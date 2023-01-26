Shorter University Athletics will begin a new chapter in 2024 as it was announced at a press conference on Thursday afternoon that the Hawks will join Conference Carolinas.
Shorter has competed in the Gulf South Conference since making the move to NCAA Division II in 2012 but will officially begin competition in its new conference in the fall of 2024.
The Conference Carolinas board of directors recently voted unanimously to add Shorter as its 15th member. Conference commissioner Chris Colvin was on hand at Thursday's press conference on the Shorter campus to officially announce the move.
“We are extremely excited about this historic announcement for Conference Carolinas,” Colvin said in a press release on Thursday after the official announcement. “The addition of Shorter University allows us the opportunity to add another institution that aligns tremendously with our conference beliefs and values, while also being a first-class institution with a commitment to a strong athletics program. They also accomplish our overall goal of continuing to make our conference stronger, particularly with our recent announcement of our commitment to a three-division model in certain sports. We know they will help us continue to lead the way in the classroom, in the community and at the highest levels of competition as we continue to strive daily to work with our member institutions to help develop champions in body, mind and soul.”
Additionally on Thursday Conference Carolinas announced that it would be adding football as a sponsored conference sport in 2025 with Shorter being one of the six teams set to play in the conference that last sponsored football in 1974. The Hawks will join Barton, Chowan, Erskine, UNC Pembroke and North Greenville.
“This is a huge announcement for Conference Carolinas,” Colvin said. “It has been a priority for us to find a way to bring football back to Conference Carolinas, and the addition of Shorter allows us to align with our member institutions to sponsor the sport. We have a great deal of work ahead of the 2025 season, but all of us in Conference Carolinas could not be any more excited. We look forward to working with all of our member institutions as Conference Carolinas football grows and thrives in the years to come.”
Shorter currently sponsors 19 NCAA Division II varsity intercollegiate athletic programs and also has two competitive cheerleading squads that compete nationally each year.
"The Shorter University staff, students and coaches are all thrilled to be joining Conference Carolinas,” Shorter director of athletics Richard Hendricks said in Thursday's press release. “Conference Carolinas has a rich history in high-achieving student-athletes while staying competitive. North Greenville University recently winning the Division II baseball national Championship is a great example of the competition Conference Carolinas encompasses, and reflects what Shorter University strives for in our athletic vision. Our main goal is to help our students find Jesus Christ in body, mind and soul. Conference Carolinas will be a great fit for us and will serve our academic, athletic and spiritual mission well.”
Shorter's athletic programs will compete in the Gulf South Conference through the end of the 2023-2024 academic year before starting play in Conference Carolinas for the 2024-2025 academic year. The other 14 institutions making up the conference are Barton, Belmont Abbey, Chowan, Converse, Emmanuel, Erskine, Francis Marion, King, Lees-McRae, Mount Olive, North Greenville, Southern Wesleyan, UNC Pembroke and Young Harris.
Shorter's football program will compete in the Gulf South Conference in 2023 and then as an NCAA Division II independent program in 2024 before the start of Conference Carolinas football in 2025.