The Shorter Hawks swept the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) Chargers in a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon at the Robert H. Ledbetter Baseball Complex. The Hawks won 9-4 in Game 1 and 9-7 in Game 2.
Sunday's wins allowed Shorter to win the series following a loss to the Chargers on Saturday.
The Hawks improve to 23-17 on the season and 14-12 in Gulf South Conference (GSC) play.
Game 1, Shorter wins 9-4
The Chargers struck first in the top of the third after an RBI triple plated the first run of the game.
Shorter quickly took the lead in the bottom of the third after Lyndon Weaver singled through the left side to score Norman Leon and Jacob Pajer.
The Hawks added on a run in the home half of the fourth after Leon singled through the left side to score Jakob Woods.
UAH plated three runs in the top of the fifth to take the lead from the Hawks. However, the Hawks plated six runs in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead back.
Shorter tied the game after Andres Ferreiro walked with the bases loaded to score Cory Mason. Shortly after this, Pajer hit a grand slam to give the Hawks the lead. Later on, Cameron Tilly doubled to left field to score Leon to plate the final run.
Pajer went 2-for-5 with two runs scored and four RBI. Leon went 2-for-2 with two runs scored, an RBI and two walks. Tilly went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Lyndon Weaver went 2-for-5 with a run scored and two RBI. Kody Krause went 2-for-4 with a run scored. Woods went 2-for-4 with a run scored.
Carson Cook started for the Hawks. He tossed 4 1/3 innings, striking out five and giving up four runs on six hits and one walk in a no decision. James Colyer got the win to improve to 2-0 as he pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief and gave up one walk. Andrew Asselin pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief as well, striking out two and giving up three hits.
Game 2, Shorter wins 9-7
The Chargers struck first after an RBI double in the top of the first. However, the Hawks quickly tied the game in the home half of the first after Cameron Tilly had a sac fly to right that scored Jacob Pajer.
UAH took the lead back after plating four runs in the top of the second.
Shorter scored its next run in the bottom of the second after Andres Ferreiro doubled to left center to score Lyndon Weaver. The Hawks added on two runs in the bottom of the third to come within one. Weaver had a sac fly to center that scored Pajer for the inning's first run. Shortly after this, Jakob Woods hit an infield single that scored Kody Krause.
The Chargers then added on two additional runs in the top of the fourth to make the score 7-4.
The Hawks came within one again in the bottom of the fourth after Tilly doubled down the left field to line to score Pajer and Matt Christian.
Pajer hit his second home run of the day and his first of Game 2 in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game.
Shorter scored two runs in the home half of the sixth to take the lead. Weaver doubled to left center to score Cory Mason to plate the first run of the inning. Shortly after this, Isaac Harkins doubled to right center to score Weaver.
Pajer went 4-for-4 with four runs scored and one RBI. Weaver went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBI. Woods and Harkins both went 1-for-2 with an RBI.
Jonathan Pintaro (W, 7-3) started for the Hawks in Game 2. He pitched all seven innings, striking out seven and giving up six earned runs on 11 hits.
The Hawks return to action on Tuesday for their final home game of the season and will face non-conference opponent Clark Atlanta University. First pitch is slated for 2 p.m.
In other recent college baseball action:
Vikings finish second in SAA standings
Berry's baseball team saw the fruits of their labor for the entire season pay off Saturday as the Vikings clinched the second-place position in the Southern Athletic Association standings.
Following two losses to Birmingham-Southern in an SAA doubleheader, 9-6 and 9-1, Saturday, the Vikings have a conference record of 13-8, one game better than Hendrix and Rhodes.
Because the Vikings finished in second place in the SAA standings, Berry will host a four-team pod as part of the first round of the SAA Championship next weekend at William R. Bowdoin Field. Berry will welcome Rhodes, Millsaps and Centre to campus, with exact start times to be released early in the week.
In Saturday's twin bill at BSC, the Vikings competed, but the No. 4 team in the country would eventually overwhelm the Vikings for a pair of victories.
Game 1, Birmingham-Southern wins 9-6
The Vikings took an early lead in the opener as Wesley Wade connected on a solo homer with two men out in the opening frame. Jackson Halla would retire the first six men he faced on the mound, but BSC broke through with four runs in the third to take a 4-1 lead.
After a scoreless fourth, the Vikings (25-15) answered back, scoring three runs in the fifth to tie the game. Levi Cloud started the inning with a triple, then scored on Jack Poist's RBI fielder's choice. BC would load the bases, with Wade drawing a walk for his second RBI of the game. Andrew Pendleton would send a sacrifice fly to right one batter later, scoring Poist to knot the score, 4-4.
The tie would be short-lived as three RBI hits in the bottom of the fifth gave the home side back the lead, 7-4. After a wild pitch made it 8-4 in the sixth, the Vikings showed some mettle by scoring twice in the seventh. Joey Garcia's RBI infield hit plated John D'Amelio for an 8-5 game, with Trace Cate doubling home Trevor Barron one batter later to make it 8-6.
BSC would tack on an insurance run in the eighth, and Berry would be unable to bring the tying run to the plate in the final frame as the Vikings fell in the opener, 9-6.
Game 2, Birmingham-Southern wins 9-1
In the seven-inning contest in the series, the Vikings fell behind 3-0 in the first on a three-run homer. Wade would collect another RBI in the third to add to his total as his single to short plated Dalton Smith.
That would be as close as the Vikings would get for the rest of the game. A run in the fourth, two runs in the fifth, and three runs in the sixth for the Panthers (31-7, 18-3) would be enough to see the home side complete the sweep.
Joey Garcia had two hits to lead the Vikings offensively in the contest.