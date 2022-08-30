The Shorter men's soccer team opened its 2022 season with a 3-0 victory over Trinity Baptist College on Friday.
The Hawks led 3-0 on Thursday before the game was suspended in the 68th minute due to lightning. The two schools finished the match Friday morning.
Mattia Maiello struck first for a goal for the Hawks in the 25th minute set up by Santiago Naliato. Five minutes later, Naliato delivered to former Rome High standout and Shorter freshman Gonzalo Lemus for his first collegiate goal to make it 2-0 at the half.
Junior Isaac Franklin made it 3-0 for the Hawks as he banged home a low drive from 22 yards away in the 58th minute.
Goalkeepers senior Javy Flores combined for the shutout with Patrick Cordero as the sophomore from Spain had to come up big on a couple saves to preserve the clean sheet.
The Hawks had their game at Brewton-Parker postponed on Saturday and will next play on Thursday when they visit Emmanuel College for a 7:30 p.m. kick.
In other recent Shorter sports news:
VOLLEYBALL
Shorter wins two of three at Erskine Tournament
Shorter started off the season by going two for three in the Erskine Tournament over the weekend at Erskine College. The Lady Hawks played two games on Friday and finished out with one game on Saturday.
Game 1 vs Francis Marion: Shorter fell 3-1 to Francis Marion in its first match of the 2022 season. The Lady Hawks took the first set 25-17 but then the Patriots went on a roll to win the next three sets (26-24, 25-20, 25-16) and take the match. Lacee Glover led the team with a total of 12 kills while Annie Veldhuis recorded eight kills.
Game 2 vs Erskine College: The Lady Hawks came out ready to go after their opening loss and took the first three sets away from the Flying Fleet, winning them 25-20, 25-10 and 25-21. Glover led the team with eight kills, meanwhile Carrington Terrell and Veldhuis each added in seven kills.
Game 3 vs Clark Atlanta: Shorter kept it rolling in its match on Saturday by taking the first three sets from Clark Atlanta 25-14, 25-18, 25-14 for another win. Abigail Cima stepped up and had a game high of eight kills with Madison Sprosty recording 14 digs.
The Hawks will return back to action at Kentucky Wesleyan for another tournament with games starting on Friday.