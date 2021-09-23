ROME – The Shorter volleyball team (7-4) defeated Augusta University (9-3) 3-2 on Wednesday evening to end Augusta's nine game winning streak. This match also marked Shorter's first home match of the season on the newly renovated Winthrop-King Centre court.
The Lady Hawks defeated Augusta 25-21 in the first set, fell to Augusta 25-22 in the second set, defeated Augusta 25-22 in the third set, fell to Augusta 25-23 in the fourth set and then defeated Augusta 15-13 in the final set.
Lacee Glover led the way for the Lady Hawks offensively and had 19 kills. Emily Crocker had 14 kills while Annie Veldhuis had 10. Annie Smith had 23 assists for Shorter. Madison Sprosty added in 18 digs while Glover added in 11 and Smith added in 10.
As a team, Shorter had 62 kills, eight aces, 10 blocks, 47 assists and 66 digs.
Augusta overall had 55 kills, five aces, eight blocks, 41 assists and 63 digs.
The Lady Hawks return to action and start Gulf South Conference play on Friday, September 24 against Christian Brothers University. The match is slated to start at 6 p.m. in the Winthrop-King Centre. Shorter will then face Union University on Saturday, September 25 at 2 p.m. in the Winthrop-King Centre.