The Coosa Lady Eagles have had some tough times on the court in recent years, but new head coach Jason Shields is looking to turn that around.
Shields, who has experience both at the high school and college level, took over the program this past offseason and said he is hoping to build a strong program from the bottom up but knows it will take time and patience.
The Lady Eagles do return several seniors who have contributed big minutes over the last few seasons so that experience should help Shields as the team gets used to what he wants to do on the court from a strategic standpoint.
Below you will find all the info you need to know in order to get ready for the new season, which begins this week with a pair of non-region matchups vs. Haralson County and Cherokee County (Ala.), including a quick snapshot of the Lady Eagles heading into the 2021-22 campaign and an interview with the coach, Shields.
Team Capsule
Head Coach: Jason Shields (first season)
Last year's record: 1-18
Starters lost from last season: 1
Key players: Sethanie Morgan (F, Sr.), Emma Payne (G, Sr.), Madison Ingram (G, Sr.), Ella Burnette (F, Sr.), Paris Woodard (F, Sr.)
Coach Questions
RN-T: How has preseason practice gone so far and what have been the biggest things your team has focused on to get ready for the season?
SHIELDS: We’re trying to get a system put in right now. We didn’t have a lot of time together over the summer so we’re just trying to get them familiar with what we want to do. It might be Christmas time before we feel confident about having everything together, but as long as we’re continuing to improve and put ourselves in a situation to win at the end of the season, we’re going to be okay. They have established a good fundamental base so we haven’t had to spend a lot of time on that.
RN-T: What do you feel is an area or areas of strength for your team going into the 2021-22 season and what is an area you feel your team needs to improve the most?
SHIELDS: We are an inside-out type team. We’ve got some good players that can score, rebound and defend in the paint, but our ball-handling is the biggest thing we need to improve on. We turned the ball over a lot in our scrimmage against Woodland. We definitely need to get better in that area.
RN-T: What are the keys for this year's team to reach its full potential or, in other words, what are the things your team will hang their hat on in order to have success this season?
SHIELDS: We can play different ways depending on our opponents do. We can play ball control and try to control the tempo. Our biggest focus is to get the ball in the paint and get to the free throw line and defensively, we want to keep others out of the lane.
RN-T: What are your overall goals and/or expectations for what your team can accomplish this season?
SHIELDS: The biggest thing we want to do is be competitive. Some games it’s probably not going to show on the scoreboard, but we want to win the small battles each night. We want to establish a defensive philosophy and continue to show improvement. We want to build confidence and maybe by the end of the year we’ll be ready to win some big games in the region tournament. We’re also teaching them that it’s more about on the court with this program. We want them to be great off the floor in the community and in the classroom.